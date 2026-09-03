Jean-Matteo Bahoya has been officially welcomed to Leeds United as their final signing of the summer window, with the young French star sharing his reasons for accepting the move to Elland Road, while the player he has effectively replaced – Willy Gnonto – has penned a 14-word farewell.

Daniel Farke’s side brought the curtain down on a hugely productive summer transfer window by sealing two more signings on deadline day, with the captures of Bahoya and Melvin Bard taking their total new arrivals to seven.

While Bard provides much-needed cover at left-back, it is the signing of French speedster Bahoya – compared to £123m Liverpool man Bradley Barcola in the French media – that really excites; the 21-year-old has recorded a top speed that could give Usain Bolt at his peak a run for his money, having set the Bundesliga record for the quickest sprint since records began.

Now, after sealing his move to Elland Road, which could ultimately be worth £26m (€30m, $35m), Bayoha has shared his excitement at moving to Leeds and why he can’t wait to prove himself in the Premier League.

“It was really fast because it was the deadline, but now I am good in my head so I can be 100 per cent focused on the pitch,” Bahoya told LUTV. “And of course, I am so excited.

Sharing his big reasons for moving to the Premier League and, specifically, Leeds, he continued: “Every player wants to play in the Premier League, and the best project in the Premier League for me was Leeds. I feel really happy. It is a good step for me because it is a good club in the Premier League with crazy fans and a top project.

“I am just happy to play with these players, and I want to play a lot of games here because it is a good project. We heard a lot of good things about the fans and the atmosphere in the stadium, and the club is in good development.

“This is why also I come here, because I love the project and I just want to be here. A lot of things are good here.”

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Gnonto says goodbye, Noah Okafor bid snubbed

Bahoya said it was chats with Daniel Farke that really persuaded him to move to West Yorkshire, adding: “I spoke with the coach; he has top ideas.

“He watches football like me, and we speak the same language, so it is the best spot for me.

“England is the best place for a footballer. It is so good because every team have a good player, and it is the best championship in the world. I am just excited to play here.”

As Bahoya was signing, Leeds were waving farewell to Willy Gnonto, who has joined Fiorentina on loan with a view to a permanent €15m (£13m) switch next summer.

A popular figure with fans and teammates alike, Gnonto has taken to Instagram to bid the Whites farewell.

“Wishing everyone at Leeds United an amazing season.

“I’ll always be one of you,” he said.

As Leeds were working on the finer details of the Bahoya signing, they were also knocking back a surprise late offer from Sunderland, who had launched a cheeky bid to prise winger Noah Okafor away.

The Swiss winger enjoyed a strong first season with Leeds, notably scoring twice as the Whites beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford in a result that has etched his name into club folklore.

However, as Sunderland were scrambling around to sign a winger on deadline day, ultimately pulling off the capture of Lyon’s Malick Fofana, they did see a £35m offer to Leeds for Okafor rejected.

Posting on X, Romano confirmed: ‘Leeds United rejected approaches from several clubs for Noah Okafor – also with a £35m bid on the table on Deadline Day. #LUFC see Noah as a key player, and he wanted to stay.’