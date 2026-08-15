Top reporter claims Leeds Utd signing is DONE with ‘full agreement’ sealed

Leeds United are on course to wrap up the signing of an ultra-experienced centre-back who’ll offset the anticipated exit of Sebastiaan Bornauw, according to reports.

A push for the European places is the aim at Leeds United this season, with the club’s record-breaking move for James Trafford a clear show of intent.

The England international is now Leeds United’s most expensive ever signing to the tune of £45m.

Harry Wilson will provide creativity in abundance in the final third, while there’s mass changes in the centre-back ranks.

Pascal Strujik was sold to Brighton, while roughly £34m was spent on the arrival of Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo.

There’s more movement at the heart of defence to come, with Bornauw understood to be closing in on a return to Germany.

After one underwhelming season in west Yorkshire, Bornauw is expected to return to the Bundealiga by way of Hamburg.

That has put Leeds back in the market for another new centre-half, and on Thursday, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, brought news of Leeds striking a full agreement on personal terms with Nico Elvedi.

Leeds United to sign Nico Elvedi

He wrote on X: ‘Nico Elvedi and Leeds United have reached a full agreement over a contract until 2029.

‘Elvedi very open to move to the Premier League before Deadline Day.

‘Leeds are preparing an offer and are expected to submit it soon. Borussia Monchengladbach are ready to sell at the right price.’

Precisely what that ‘right price’ is wasn’t made clear. Though given Elvedi turns 30 next month and has entered the final year of his contract, the transfer fee should not be a large one.

And in a follow-up post on Saturday morning, Plettenberg all but confirmed Elvedi is on the way to Elland Road.

Quote-tweeting his prior update, Plettenberg simply posted four emojis – a siren, an arrow with the word ‘soon’ attached, a lock and key, and a Swiss flag, along with the #LUFC hashtag. The post can be viewed here.

Elvedi is a known commodity to Farke given the German managed the defender during his stint with Monchengladbach prior to taking over at Leeds.

The right-footer is a veteran of over 300 Bundesliga games and has 73 caps to his name for Switzerland.

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