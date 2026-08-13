Leeds are in talks to sell Lucas Perri, while they want to sign Igor Paixao

Leeds United are in talks with Marseille over the sale of goalkeeper Lucas Perri, while the two clubs have also discussed winger Igor Paixao, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed.

Perri has been looking for a new club throughout the summer and was told before the end of last season that he could leave Elland Road.

The 28-year-old joined Leeds from Lyon last summer in a deal worth just over £10million, but his spell in Yorkshire failed to work out as hoped.

His time as first choice was effectively ended in January after Leeds’ Premier League defeat at Newcastle, with Karl Darlow subsequently taking over between the posts.

Leeds have since broken the British transfer record for a goalkeeper by signing James Trafford, leaving Perri surplus to requirements and free to find a new club.

He had been in advanced discussions with Torino over a loan move to Serie A, with that deal moving towards completion, but Marseille have now opened talks over a permanent transfer.

TEAMtalk understands the prospect of returning to France is appealing to Perri and discussions between Marseille and Leeds are now ongoing.

READ MORE: Ex-Leeds boss hits back at Kasper Schmeichel’s claim he was never accepted at Elland Road

Leeds and Marseille in Paixao talks

During those talks, Leeds also made enquiries about Paixao, a player they have held a long-standing interest in.

The former Feyenoord winger can operate from the left or through the middle and has attracted plenty of attention this summer, with Roma, Galatasaray and Palmeiras among the clubs understood to have looked.

However, TEAMtalk understands Leeds and Paixao’s other suitors have been informed that, as things stand, the Brazilian is not looking to leave Marseille.

The French club are also under no pressure to sell and are understood to want around €50million (£43m) for the forward.

That would represent a significant profit on the player, who Marseille signed from Feyenoord for a then club-record €35million last summer.