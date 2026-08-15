Liverpool have already held talks with Rio Ngumoha over a new long-term contract and expect an agreement to be in place in the coming months, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Ngumoha is set to play a key role under new head coach Andoni Iraola and will turn 18 at the end of August, when he becomes eligible to sign a new long-term contract. His current deal expires at the end of the upcoming campaign.

Liverpool are now ready to recognise his rapid rise with a significantly improved deal after previously giving the teenager the maximum three-year contract allowed when he joined the club.

TEAMtalk understands the new agreement would come with a huge pay rise, while also including performance-related increases linked to international appearances as Liverpool prepare for Ngumoha to establish himself at senior level.

The Reds firmly believe Ngumoha can become a fully fledged England international this season and that expectation is being reflected in the structure of the proposed contract, with further increases set to be triggered when he reaches agreed appearance milestones.

Liverpool’s view is that Ngumoha is already one of the best young players in Europe and they want his new terms to reflect that status.

The winger made a major impression after moving to Anfield and is now expected to have an important role in Iraola’s plans as the new head coach looks to integrate Liverpool’s outstanding young talent into his first-team squad.

Liverpool no longer fear outside interest in Rio Ngumoha

There was concern at Liverpool earlier this summer when Bayern Munich were linked with a move for Ngumoha, with the German champions’ interest not being well received at Anfield.

However, TEAMtalk understands Liverpool now feel firmly in control of the situation and are increasingly confident that Ngumoha will remain part of their long-term plans.

Talks have already begun and the expectation is that the process will continue over the coming months before the teenager puts pen to paper on the next stage of his Liverpool career.

The club’s ambition is clear: they see Ngumoha as a player capable of becoming one of the best in his generation and are preparing to reward him accordingly.

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