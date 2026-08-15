Cody Gakpo tells Liverpool he wants Tottenham move with terms AGREED and giant bid readied – Exclusive

Cody Gakpo has made it clear to Liverpool that he wants to leave the club and join Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham Hotspur revolution, TEAMtalk can reveal.

We understand Gakpo’s representatives have already agreed personal terms in principle with Tottenham and have now taken the next step by speaking directly with Liverpool’s hierarchy to make the player’s position clear.

Gakpo has told the club that he does not see his long-term future at Anfield and wants the opportunity to move to Spurs.

The 27-year-old is fully aware of the competition for places at Liverpool, with Rio Ngumoha usurping the Dutchman in the pecking order on the left wing and Alexander Isak leading the line through the middle, even before Hugo Ekitike returns to full availability.

That has convinced Gakpo that his opportunities could become increasingly limited and he now wants a new challenge.

Roberto De Zerbi convinces Cody Gakpo

TEAMtalk understands De Zerbi has made it clear to the winger’s camp just how important he could be to his plans in north London.

Gakpo is understood to have been hugely impressed by what he has heard from the Tottenham head coach and believes the opportunity to play a major role in De Zerbi’s project is particularly attractive.

Spurs are also keen to add another forward and remain interested in Manchester City’s Savinho too with the belief that they want to sign both players.

One of the attractions is his versatility. Tottenham believe Gakpo can operate centrally as well as from the left, giving De Zerbi another option across the front line.

Liverpool, however, are standing firm on their position.

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TEAMtalk understands the Reds want more than £60million before they would consider allowing Gakpo to leave and, crucially, sources indicate Tottenham are prepared to meet that valuation with their upcoming bid.

That has significantly increased the possibility of a deal.

Liverpool are already moving ahead with their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, and we understand that progress is strengthening the belief that Gakpo’s departure could ultimately be sanctioned.

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