Man Utd transfer OFF as INEOS set new priority with FOUR stars considered

Manchester United have a new priority in the transfer market, and while four stars are coming under consideration, one heavily-linked player definitely won’t move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd’s first-team signings so far this summer reads as follows – Karl Darlow, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Kit Margetson, Cristian Orozco and Tynan Thompson have also joined, though they’re not expected to make an impression in the first-team straight away.

The Red Devils entered the summer transfer window fully intending to overhaul their midfield with three new arrivals.

Two have been banked, though there’s been little in the form of updates or progress on arrival No 3.

According to the latest from the Manchester Evening News, United’s plan was always to take a step back and take stock once two of the three planned signings became official.

And per the report, United’s priority in the market is no longer landing a third midfielder. Instead, the main aim right now is signing a new left-back.

Luke Shaw is still going strong but now in his thirties and with United back in the big time in the Champions League, they need another high calibre option in the position.

Diego Leon remains young and untested, while Patrick Dorgu is internally considered a winger now, not a full-back.

talkSPORT and The Telegraph have both claimed Fulham veteran, Antonee Robinson, is a player of interest to Man Utd.

One Man Utd deal off as four stars considered

However, the MEN state Man Utd have no intention of bidding for the 29-year-old American, largely due to his age.

Instead, Man Utd want to sign a much younger option who is either a teenager, or in his very early twenties.

Lewis Hall, 21, is the top target, but Newcastle’s stance is they won’t sell after already losing three of their best players this summer (Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon).

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The MEN state United do hold some interest in Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly, 19, even despite claims from The Times that they don’t.

Arsenal don’t want to sell the player and he doesn’t want to leave either. As such, United would be wise to not waste their time with that one.

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Elsewhere, Club Brugge’s Joaquin Seys (21), and Jorge Salinas (19) of Racing Santander are the others currently on Man Utd’s four-man shortlist at left-back.

Salinas is perhaps the easiest of the quartet to sign given his deal at Racing contains a modest €16m release clause.