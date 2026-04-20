Both Liverpool and Bayern Munich are stepping up their respective pursuits of Newcastle winger, Anthony Gordon, and TEAMtalk can reveal which team will win the race all being equal.

Amid PSR pressure and a need to generate funds to re-invest on new signings, Newcastle are begrudgingly ready to cash in on one or two of their best players this summer.

Offers for the likes of Tino Livramento, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon are anticipated.

Regarding the latter, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are both circling, and the latest from Sky Sports reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, has shed light on how the German giants see the situation.

It’s claimed Gordon has ‘already informed those close to him that he would be open to a move to Bayern Munich’.

Gordon reportedly sees parallels between he and Michael Olise who left a mid-table club for Bayern. Since arriving in Munich, Olise has taken his game to extraordinary new heights and is currently second-favourite to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or behind only Harry Kane.

Bayern view Gordon as the perfect foil for Luis Diaz on the left wing, and having two superb options for every position will allow the Vincent Kompany’s side to not only dominate on the domestic scene, but in the Champions League too.

Bayern reportedly now plan to advance talks with Gordon’s camp first before then discussing a deal with Newcastle.

Tavolieri concluded by stating Newcastle now ‘expect a concrete offer from Bayern Munich in the near future’ which could arrive before the World Cup gets underway on June 11.

But while that all makes rosy reading for Bayern, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, can reveal Liverpool’s take on the situation.

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Anthony Gordon chooses Liverpool

Fletcher has been informed Gordon – who is a lifelong Liverpool fan and was on the Reds’ books before leaving for Everton aged 11 – would choose Liverpool over Bayern.

Fletcher declared on April 16: ‘The player’s boyhood affection for Liverpool would prove decisive in any bidding war.’

Of course, Liverpool sealing the deal is contingent on the Reds putting big money on the table, and at the very least coming close to the numbers Bayern will put forward.

But it’s no secret Liverpool are in the market for one and more probably two new wingers in the summer. Mohamed Salah is leaving on a free and Federico Chiesa is primed to depart too.

Liverpool’s primary target is RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, but it’s entirely possible Gordon arrives in conjunction with the Ivorian, and not instead of.

What’s more, the Achilles injury suffered by Hugo Ekitike has put greater emphasis on Liverpool’s attempts to land multiple high calibre forwards at season’s end. Ekitike likely won’t play again in 2026, meaning he’ll miss at least the first half of next season too.

Sources have told us Liverpool have made early contact with Gordon’s representatives and the messages they’re getting back are wholly positive.

If Liverpool push the button and match or at least come close to matching Bayern’s proposals, the Gordon deal is there to be made.

Regarding cost, figures close to the situation believe around £70m could be enough to get Newcastle’s reluctant green light.

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