Liverpool manager Arne Slot wants to bring Tottenham Hotspur striker Randal Kolo Muani to Anfield in the summer transfer window, according to the Italian media, but we believe that the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), should not make this mistake.

Hugo Ekitike’s long-term injury has seen Liverpool become active in their pursuit of a replacement for the France international.

Ekitike will spend the next nine months on the sidelines recovering from an Achilles tendon rupture after suffering the injury against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool have already identified Anthony Gordon as a potential replacement for Ekitike.

Gordon is a left-winger by trade, but the Newcastle United and England international has played as a forward, too.

However, there are suggestions that Gordon is open to a move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are not putting all their eggs in one basket, with TuttoJuve – a Juventus-centric Italian news outlet – reporting that last season’s Premier League winners are planning to sign Randal Kolo Muani from PSG as a replacement for Ekitike and have a ‘strong interest’ in the on-loan Spurs striker.

Kolo Muani joined Tottenham on a season-long loan deal from PSG in the summer of 2025.

The 27-year-old France international forward is under contract at PSG until the summer of 2028.

TuttoJuve has reported: ‘According to sources close to the club, Arne Slot has approved Kolo Muani’s profile during a meeting with the Reds’ management.

‘The objective is clear: to find a versatile striker capable of filling the void of Hugo Ekitike, who is sidelined by a serious Achilles tendon injury, while also beginning the transition following the announced departure of Mohamed Salah.

‘The Frenchman’s attacking versatility, capable of playing both as a central striker and as a right winger, and his ability in open spaces are perfectly suited to Slot’s dynamic, vertical style of football.’

TuttoJuve has reported that Juventus, too, are keen on Kolo Muani, with PSG willing to sell him for €40million (£35m, $47m).

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Liverpool must make immediate U-turn on Randal Kolo Muani

It would be a mistake for Liverpool to sign Kolo Muani from PSG in the summer transfer window.

Yes, there is a need for FSG to sign a replacement for Ekitike, but the on-loan Tottenham striker is not the answer.

The 27-year-old has failed to make an impact at Tottenham and has not done enough to show that he can be a success in the Premier League.

Just five goals and four assists in 36 matches in all competitions for Tottenham this season demonstrate Kolo Muani’s ineffectiveness.

The Frenchman has scored just one goal all season in the Premier League for Spurs in the 2025/26 campaign.

Now, there are some mitigating factors. Kolo Muani had a muscle contusion and head injury this season, which saw him miss a combined 60 days.

Tottenham are also now under a third manager – Roberto De Zerbi – this season, following the departures of Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor.

However, that does not eclipse the fact that Kolo Muani is not very good. If he were, then PSG would not have sent him out on loan twice.

Kolo Muani is not the only transfer link emerging between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a Liverpool star has ‘an agreement’ to join Tottenham in the summer of 2026, if the north London club do not get relegated to the Championship.