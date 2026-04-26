Mohamed Salah has almost certainly played his last game for Liverpool

Egypt team doctor Ibrahim Hassan has revealed the timeline for a return to action for Mohamed Salah, amid fears the Liverpool legend may well have played his final game for the club.

The Reds beat Crystal Palace 3-1 on Saturday to further cement their grip on a Champions League place, as they jumped to fourth in the table following Aston Villa’s defeat to Fulham earlier in the day.

However, Salah was forced off shortly before the hour mark after suffering a hamstring issue following an innocuous challenge from Liverpool midfield target Adam Wharton on the edge of the box.

Salah, who announced in March that he will be leaving in the summer, applauded the fans and looked emotional as he left the Anfield pitch against the Eagles.

Indeed, it looked as if he was fully aware of the severity of the injury, knowing full well that he wouldn’t play for Liverpool again at that point.

And, speaking to Reuters via The Sunday Guardian, Egypt team doctor Ibrahim Hassan claimed that the 33-year-old could miss the remainder of the season, but his involvement in the 2026 World Cup isn’t under threat.

“The diagnosis has been confirmed for Mohamed Salah‘s hamstring tear, and he will be sidelined from the pitches for four weeks,” Hassan said.

“There is ongoing monitoring of Mohamed Salah‘s condition, and his injury will not affect his participation in the 2026 World Cup.”

DON’T MISS: Mo Salah linked with stunning British move as Liverpool negotiate sublime replacement

Salah fitness levels still give Liverpool hope

If Saturday’s clash is indeed the last time Liverpool fans get to see Salah performing, it will be an incredibly sad way for one of the greats of the Premier League to go out.

The Egyptian has amassed an incredible 257 goals and 122 assists in 440 appearances on Merseyside, while also chalking up seven major trophies, including two Premier Leagues and a Champions League.

While Salah looks incredibly unlikely to turn out for the Reds again, it must be pointed out that he has shown remarkable fitness levels over the years and could yet push to make that final contest of the season at home to Brentford on May 24.

Despite not being near the incredible levels he displayed in propelling Liverpool to title glory last season, Salah has still managed to score 12 goals and add nine assists in 39 games in all competitions this term.