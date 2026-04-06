A senior journalist has highlighted a ‘very damaging’ moment that makes Arne Slot continuing at Liverpool difficult, and we can reveal the Reds have sped up the process that should result in the Dutchman’s dismissal.

Liverpool are in crisis right now, with the Reds suffering their 15th defeat of the campaign when demolished by Manchester City on Saturday.

The biggest players are faltering, while many of the new arrivals have failed to meet expectations. But in truth, Liverpool’s decline is not a ‘this season’ thing, and actually begun in the second half of last season.

The Reds tasted defeat eight times in the second half of last season, including losses Fulham, Brighton, Plymouth Argyle, Tottenham and PSV Eindhoven. Since the beginning of 2025, Liverpool have now lost 23 matches across all competitions.

Those eye-opening numbers would be more than enough to get the manager the sack at most big clubs, but Liverpool pride themselves on not moving like the rest.

However, our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news on Sunday of Liverpool’s hierarchy, including Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, speeding up the process that will determine Slot’s fate.

It was revealed an end-of-season review was always planned, but with Liverpool capitulating on an almost weekly basis, the decision has been taken to start that review early. We’ve been informed the process is now well underway.

Sources also explained that despite claims Liverpool are firmly behind Slot, the Reds won’t hesitate to pull the trigger if the evidence they pore over is damning.

One compromise sources have hinted at is Liverpool and Slot reaching a decision to mutually part ways, thus ensuring the club can cling in to their ‘no sacking’ reputation.

Liverpool fans deliver ‘very damaging’ blow

One recent occurrence that could prove fatal for Slot and his employment status at Anfield was the mass exodus of Liverpool fans at the Etihad.

Around 8,000 travelled to Manchester for the weekend’s FA Cup tie, though after Liverpool rolled over and had their bellies rubbed, a huge portion of those left early.

Taking to X, respected journalist Henry Winter insisted Liverpool’s match-going fans deciding they’ve seen enough will be ‘very damaging’ for Slot’s hopes of sticking around.

‘Sight of so many Liverpool fans leaving the Etihad early was telling and very damaging for Arne Slot,’ wrote Winter. ‘Usually defiant fans now voting with their feet.

‘Understandable frustration: results poor, performances poorer, stars fading, team drifting, manager struggling.

‘Slot rightly has some remaining credit in the bank because of last season but he has to get Liverpool into the Champions League either through winning it – unlikely as PSG up next – or league finish – not easy with Everton, Manchester United and Villa away.

‘Champions League qualification is vital to owners. Huge financial return. Whatever happens against PSG, the decision on Slot’s future should be taken in the summer – when CL future decided.’

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