Galatasaray are pushing hard to land Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer, with the Turkish giants maintaining strong interest after coming close to a deal in January, TEAMtalk understands.

Ugarte’s future at Old Trafford is growing increasingly uncertain following a lack of opportunities under new boss Michael Carrick, and three Premier League sides are also showing tentative interest in him.

The Uruguayan international has yet to start a game since Carrick’s arrival, with Kobbie Mainoo’s return to the side significantly limiting his chances of regular football.

Sources indicate that while Carrick rates Ugarte highly and has enjoyed working with him, the midfielder is now seriously considering his options amid concerns over his role in the squad.

The 24-year-old is understood to be keen on securing consistent first-team minutes – something that currently looks unlikely at United given Carrick is firm favourite to land the manager’s job on a permanent basis.

There is also a willingness from United’s side to sanction a move. The club invested £50million to bring Ugarte in from Paris Saint-Germain, along with committing to a substantial contract, and are now open to moving him on as they rework their midfield.

Galatasaray came close to securing his signature during the January window, with TEAMtalk previously revealing that Ugarte held talks over a switch to Istanbul. Their interest has not waned, and they are now preparing to revive their pursuit ahead of the summer window.

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Aston Villa, Newcastle, Tottenham ‘informed’ on Ugarte situation

Ugarte’s representatives have begun exploring alternative options to a move to Galatasaray, and there is no shortage of interest across Europe.

Juventus are long-term admirers, while Premier League sides Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham have all previously tracked his situation and remain informed on developments.

Villa are open to adding a new midfielder this summer, with the future of Ross Barkley in doubt, while Newcastle could lose Sandro Tonali, who is open to a move away from St James’ Park.

Spurs, meanwhile, are expected to rebuild their squad this summer under new manager Roberto de Zerbi following another dismal Premier League season.

The London side’s ability to sign a player of Ugarte’s stature will, of course, depend on whether they avoid relegation.

However, despite that widespread attention, a move to Turkey is currently viewed as the most likely outcome.

Galatasaray are well-positioned to finally secure a deal for Ugarte in the coming months, and United have no qualms about letting him go.

Latest Man Utd news: Diomande race / Rooney sends INEOS warning

Meanwhile, we reported in an update earlier today how Man Utd are in the race to sign RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande, though Liverpool are currently leading contenders to secure his signature.

The Red Devils are big admirers of the 19-year-old who has been hugely impressive in the Bundesliga this term, but it will take around €100million (£87.3m / $115.5m) to sign him this summer.

In other news, Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney has warned INEOS that it would be a huge mistake not to appoint Carrick as the club’s next permanent manager.

“100% he should [get the job]. I have said this. I knew this was going to happen with Michael Carrick,” Rooney said. Read his full comments HERE.

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