Liverpool’s hierarchy will have no qualms about parting ways with Arne Slot if they ultimately decide a change is needed, TEAMtalk understands.

The Anfield club have historically never dismissed a manager who has delivered a league title – something Slot achieved in his debut season in charge.

However, the defence of that crown has fallen well below expectations, particularly given the club’s heavy summer investment.

Big-money arrivals including Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez were expected to strengthen Liverpool’s grip at the top—but performances have not matched the ambition shown in the transfer market.

Sources indicate that ownership group Fenway Sports Group – with the football department led by Michael Edwards – have made clear their dissatisfaction with how the campaign has unfolded.

Liverpool’s exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Manchester City has only intensified the scrutiny, leaving the UEFA Champions League as their sole remaining shot at silverware. Even that route appears daunting, with a quarter-final clash against holders Paris Saint-Germain looming.

While a full end-of-season review was always planned, sources say the process is already well underway, with Edwards in constant dialogue with sporting director Richard Hughes over the club’s direction.

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Xabi Alonso in line to replace Arne Slot at Liverpool

As TEAMtalk revealed in March, pressure has been building on Slot, with figures close to the Dutchman acknowledging the growing intensity around his position.

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso – available after leaving Real Madrid – is highly regarded within Anfield and seen as a potential successor should a change be made.

Indeed, some sections of the club’s fanbase even sang Alonso’s name after their weekend loss at City.

Club sources insist no final decision has been taken at this stage, but there is a clear acceptance that the situation is under serious scrutiny.

Importantly, there is also a recognition internally that, if required, past precedent will not stand in the way of future planning.

In short, if Liverpool’s hierarchy conclude that a managerial change is necessary, Slot’s title-winning achievement will not be enough to guarantee his survival.

Liverpool news: Pundit names decisive Slot factor / Vinicius Jr ‘contact’

Meanwhile, talkSPORT’s Adrian Durham has said that while a ‘decision will need to be made’ on Slot’s future, he expects that Liverpool will most likely stick with the Dutchman.

However, he admits that if Liverpool fail to qualify for the Champions League next season then the Reds’ hierarchy may well be forced to sack him. Read his full comments HERE.

In other news, we have revealed that Liverpool have been in contact with intermediaries regarding a potential move for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal have also been spoken to as uncertainty surrounds the future of the world-class Brazilian winger.

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