Liverpool ‘offered’ unbelievable signing as Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on legendary star

Liverpool have been ‘offered’ the chance to bring Darwin Nunez back to Anfield in an extraordinary deal, while a legendary Reds star is no longer leaving, and there’s a major update on Curtis Jones to Inter Milan.

Darwin Nunez returning to Liverpool?

Liverpool have been offered the chance to re-sign Darwin Nunez for zero pounds, and the deal would make sense for two reasons.

Liverpool sold the chaotic Uruguayan to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal last summer. But after Karim Benzema’s mid-season arrival resulted in Nunez being omitted from their Pro League squad, a summer exit was always on the cards.

Now, Nunez and Al-Hilal have mutually agreed to terminate his contract. He’s now available to sign without paying a transfer fee.

Liverpool are among the clubs who’ve been offered the frontman, meaning they could bring back a player they sold for big money at zero cost.

The Reds are yet to decide one way or the other on whether to take up this stunning opportunity, though a deal could make sense for two reasons.

Firstly, Hugo Ekitike will be sidelined for around half of the upcoming campaign while he recovers from an Achilles tear.

Secondly, new boss Andoni Iraola plays a front-foot and aggressive style of football, which makes Nunez a much better fit for Liverpool of next season when compared to the Liverpool of Arne Slot’s reign.

Alisson Becker NOT leaving

Legendary goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, is NOT leaving Liverpool this summer despite verbally agreeing personal terms with Juventus.

The Brazilian previously said yes to Juve back in April after being offered the security of a three-year contract.

However, with Liverpool already losing mountains of experience through the departures of Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah, they’ve decided to block Alisson’s exit.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano who revealed Juventus have now fixed their gaze on Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez.

He wrote on X: “Juventus want Martínez as priority target for GK position after Alisson deal off.

“Talks have started to ask about price and contract details, high salary but Juve keen to explore move. Another option remains Spurs GK [Guglielmo] Vicario.”

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Curtis Jones to Inter Milan lates

Curtis Jones has committed to joining Inter Milan, and our insider, Graeme Bailey, has detailed the latest on discussions between Liverpool and the Serie A champions.

Jones grew increasingly frustrated with his lack of opportunities in his favoured midfield role last term.

The arrival of Iraola doesn’t appear to have lifted his mood, with Bailey noting Jones has said yes to a new chapter at Inter.

Given Jones only has a year left on his contract and a new deal is not anticipated, Liverpool are ready to cash in, if their demands are met, of course.

Bailey revealed Inter have so far offered €25m / £21m, which falls roughly €5m / £4m short of Liverpool’s asking price of €30m / £25m.

Fabrizio Romano recently declared Liverpool would look to insert a sell-on clause if selling Jones to Inter.