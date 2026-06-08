Darwin Nunez is a free agent and has been offered back to Liverpool

Liverpool are weighing up an incredible opportunity to bring their one-time record signing Darwin Nunez back to Anfield as a free agent this summer, though TEAMtalk has been told nothing has been decided yet, and with up to eight teams all offered the Uruguay striker.

Nunez is set to become one of the most intriguing free agents on the market this summer, with sources indicating that a host of clubs across Europe – including several in the Premier League – have been sounded out over a potential move.

The 26-year-old is poised to become available after agreeing a mutual termination of his contract with Al-Hilal – just a year after an initial €53m (£46m, $62m) was struck – opening the door for a return to European football.

Nunez scored nine times in 24 appearances for the Saudi side but was sensationally axed from their Pro League squad in February when they signed Karim Benzema and the Uruguayan fell victim to the country’s foreign-player limits

Now, sources have confirmed to us that Nunez’s representatives have already begun speaking with clubs and intermediaries across the continent as they assess the most attractive options for the next stage of his career, with Liverpool very much in the mix, though far from the only side keen.

Indeed, reports in Spain claim Nunez has already green-lit a potential return to Anfield, and we can reveal that Liverpool are among the clubs who have been informed of Nunez’s availability.

The Reds have been made aware of the situation as the player’s camp explores every avenue, although sources indicate Liverpool have yet to decide whether a sensational return to Anfield is something they would actively pursue.

As a result, there are other sides very much in the mix, and sources claim one club that would very much love to bring him back is Benfica.

The Portuguese giants are preparing for the arrival of Marco Silva as their new head coach, and we understand the former Fulham boss is a huge admirer of Nunez and would welcome the opportunity to reunite with the striker in Lisbon.

However, Benfica face a significant challenge, though, with growing competition from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Indeed, the financial reality of competing with Premier League sides could make any deal extremely difficult…

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Darwin Nunez: Liverpool one of five Premier League sides looking at deal

Nunez, who cost Liverpool a then club record fee of £85m from Benfica in June 2022, had a mixed time of things at Anfield, scoring 40 times in 143 appearances for the club.

However, he was sold on after Arne Slot’s first year at the helm, to make room for big-money replacements, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak.

But while Ekitike now faces months on the sidelines with an Achilles injury, Isak has suffered injury issues of his own and has yet to show the form that convinced Liverpool to shell out a British record fee of up to £130m .

Now the chance to bring Nunez back could present the ideal solution, though Liverpool are far from alone.

Indeed, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have all been alerted to Nunez’s situation and are monitoring developments as they assess their attacking options ahead of the new season.

The prospect of signing a proven Premier League performer without a transfer fee is understood to have caught the attention of several recruitment departments.

Interest is also emerging from elsewhere in Europe.

Atletico Madrid remain in the market for attacking reinforcements, and we understand the Spanish giants have long appreciated Nunez’s profile, with his physicality, pace and ability to stretch defences viewed as attributes that could suit Diego Simeone’s style.

We can also reveal that Bayern Munich have held communication regarding the 26-year-old.

The Bundesliga champions are exploring several attacking options and believe Nunez could provide valuable versatility, with the ability to operate both through the middle and from the left side of the attack.

For now, Nunez’s priority is securing the right sporting project as he prepares for a return to Europe.

The former Liverpool striker remains highly regarded despite a difficult spell in Saudi Arabia, and sources insist there is confidence within his camp that he can still thrive at the highest level.

With Benfica pushing, Premier League clubs circling and interest growing across the continent, Nunez is unlikely to be short of options.

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