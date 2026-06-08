Leeds United have identified Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande as a top target as they continue their pursuit of defensive reinforcements, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed that the Whites hold a strong interest in the 22-year-old Ivorian centre-back, although talks remain at an early stage with significant work still required for any potential deal to materialise.

Diomande, who has impressed with his composure on the ball and physical presence at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, fits the profile of a modern defender capable of thriving in England’s top flight.

Leeds are understood to be working diligently on multiple centre-back options as manager Daniel Farke looks to bolster a squad preparing for another season of Premier League football.

With safety secured, the Yorkshire side are keen to avoid the defensive vulnerabilities that may plunge them into any potential relegation battle.

Several names are under consideration, but Diomande’s combination of youth, potential, and proven pedigree in European competition has particularly caught the eye.

The player himself is said to be content at Sporting Lisbon, where he has developed into one of the Primeira Liga’s standout performers. However, Diomande harbours clear ambitions to test himself in what he regards as the world’s best league.

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Those close to Diomande acknowledge his desire to compete at the highest possible level, with the Premier League representing the ultimate stage for his talents.

Any move would likely command a substantial fee, given Diomande’s contract situation and Sporting’s reputation for driving hard bargains on their academy graduates and key assets.

Reports suggest it could take around €50million (£43.2m, $57.5m) to lure Diomande from Sporting. This would represent a new record fee for Leeds, whose current most expensive purchase stands at the £35.5million they paid for Georginio Rutter in 2023.

Leeds, buoyed by Premier League revenue, are prepared to invest wisely but must navigate careful negotiations.

For now, the situation remains fluid. While interest is genuine, no advanced discussions have taken place, and Diomande continues to focus on his commitments in Portugal.

Should Leeds push forward, they will face competition from other European clubs drawn to the defender’s upward trajectory.

Fans will be watching developments closely as the summer transfer window heats up, with Diomande emerging as one of the more intriguing names linked with Elland Road.

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