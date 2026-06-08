Liverpool transfer collapses and ‘talks have started’ for Aston Villa deal instead – Fabrizio Romano

A Liverpool deal is ‘off’ despite personal terms being sealed, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed an Aston Villa player could now fill the void.

Liverpool are waving goodbye to plenty of big names this summer, many of whom are leaving on free transfers. Andy Robertson (Tottenham), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool) and Mohamed Salah (TBC) are all departing.

Furthermore, Curtis Jones could join Inter Milan for a cut-price fee, and Federico Chiesa wants to leave unless he’s given assurances over increased playing time by Andoni Iraola.

As such, and given so many of those leaving are established stars, it made little sense for Liverpool to allow Alisson Becker to go too.

The Brazilian has just 12 months remaining on his contract, and when offered the security of a three-year deal from Juventus in April, said yes on a verbal basis.

However, Liverpool have blocked the legendary goalkeeper’s exit, and are instead content to let the 33-year-old leave on a free next summer.

Juventus in talks to sign Emilaino Martinez

That leaves Juventus still searching for an experienced stopper to slot straight in to their starting eleven next season.

And according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, the Serie A giant are now fixated on Aston Villa and Argentina ace, Emiliano Martinez.

“Juventus want Martínez as priority target for GK position after Alisson deal off,” declared Romano on X.

“Talks have started to ask about price and contract details, high salary but Juve keen to explore move. Another option remains Spurs GK [Guglielmo] Vicario.”

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Juventus could sign Man Utd cast-off Emiliano Martinez

Martinez was Ruben Amorim’s top choice to become Man Utd’s new goalkeeper last summer.

However, INEOS chiefs including Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell overruled the Portuguese when favouring a move for the much younger Senne Lammens.

That proved to be a wise choice by the hierarchy, with Lammens shining in his debut season at Old Trafford and subsequently being named the Premier League’s transfer of the season.

Martinez got his head down and helped Villa win the Europa League. However, he’s now being courted by Juventus, meaning Villa must repel another giant club for the second successive summer.

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