Liverpool have gone backwards under the management of Arne Slot this season

A stunning report claims Liverpool have decided to sack Arne Slot, and when the axe will fall has been revealed.

Slot has overseen a shambolic campaign at Anfield, with Liverpool going into the final round of games still unsure as to whether they’ll qualify for next year’s Champions League.

The fact so many of Liverpool’s squad liked or commented on Mohamed Salah’s social media posts bashing Slot and the slipping standards at the club strongly suggests the players want Slot gone.

Our sister site, Football365, recently detailed no fewer than TWENTY reasons why Liverpool should bite the bullet and fire Slot.

The Reds are historically not a sacking club, and throughout much of the dire campaign, sources have continued to stress owners FSG will back Slot.

What’s more, Slot recently went on record to state he’s been heavily involved in planning for next season.

However, our insider, Graeme Bailey, was first to break news earlier this week of Liverpool’s top brass performing a U-turn.

Despite reports claiming Slot was safe, Bailey revealed Liverpool’s top brass were seriously considering a managerial change.

“Edwards and Hughes have some serious thinking and talking to do,” Bailey explained.

“The situation with Slot is escalating at a pace, and I can tell you not everyone internally is aligned behind the idea that he should definitely stay.

“Liverpool are not a club that reacts emotionally or impulsively, but the ownership absolutely recognise this is becoming a very concerning situation.

“I’m told Salah’s comments hit home in a massive way. Internally, there’s actually a lot of sympathy towards what he said, and people at the club understand why he voiced those frustrations.”

Now, a stunning update from X account, ChrisRoyceWords, claims to have knowledge of Liverpool deciding enough is enough.

Liverpool to sack Arne Slot – shock report

“EXCLUSIVE: The Liverpool board have decided NOT to continue with Arne Slot as manager for the 26/27 season,” the account, which has over 20,000 followers, claimed.

“Having previously opted to give Slot more time to turn things around, the decision to sack Slot was made over the weekend following conversations with senior players.”

As of this article’s publication on Thursday morning, the post on X has gone viral and received over 500 comments, over 1,800 retweets, and more than 5,000 likes.

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A follow-up from the account added: “Slot is set to take change of Liverpool’s final game of the season on Sunday.

“The Liverpool board are looking to replace Slot with a Head Coach rather than a manager, hence the lack of interest in Xabi Alonso.

“No decision on Slot’s replacement has yet been made.”

As yet, TEAMtalk’s sources have not been able to verify a definitive decision to sack Slot has been made.

Nevertheless, we can confirm there are what sources are describing as ‘serious talks’ taking place behind the scenes right now as the club decides whether to back – or sack – the under-fire Dutchman.

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