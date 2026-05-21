Jadon Sancho’s future has taken another major twist with TEAMtalk understanding the winger’s camp are now actively assessing strong interest from Turkey after Borussia Dortmund cooled their pursuit of a third spell for the England international.

Sancho is currently on loan at Aston Villa from Manchester United and has enjoyed an increasingly impressive second half of the campaign under Unai Emery, making 40 appearances this season.

The winger, who will leave Manchester United as a free agent this summer, made history on Wednesday night as he became the first player to appear in three successive European finals for three different clubs, as Aston Villa put Freiburg to the sword 3-0 to win the Europa League final in Istanbul.

Incredibly, all those appearances were in three different competitions.

The 25-year-old has gradually re-established himself as an important attacking option at Villa Park, and TEAMtalk understands Emery is keen to keep Sancho at the club permanently this summer once his Old Trafford contract situation is resolved.

Sources indicate Villa appreciate both Sancho’s versatility and his growing confidence under Emery’s management, with the Spaniard believing the winger still possesses the quality to operate consistently at the highest level.

TEAMtalk understands Sancho himself is also open to remaining in the Midlands and has been receptive to Villa’s interest.

However, those close to the player have also continued exploring alternative options across Europe as his long-term future remains unresolved.

A return to Borussia Dortmund had long been viewed internally as Sancho’s preferred outcome.

The winger enjoyed some of the best football of his career in Germany, and discussions over a potential third spell at Signal Iduna Park had initially progressed positively.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac had given his approval for the move and believed he could once again unlock the best version of Sancho in the Bundesliga.

But crucially, Dortmund’s transfer strategy ultimately rests with the club hierarchy led by managing director Lars Ricken, and that delay has now opened the door for two of Turkish football’s biggest clubs to pounce, as TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal…

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Dortmund talks for Sancho slow with Turkish pair set to pounce

And TEAMtalk can now reveal that while Dortmund retain admiration for the player, the German club have significantly slowed talks and are no longer pushing aggressively to complete a deal.

Sources indicate Dortmund’s leadership have grown increasingly uncertain over the financial package and wider structure required to bring Sancho back permanently.

The 23-times capped England international remains willing to take a substantial pay cut this summer in order to secure the right sporting project, but Dortmund are currently reluctant to fully commit.

Sancho’s camp are fully aware of the changing landscape and while dialogue remains open with both Dortmund and Aston Villa, attention has increasingly shifted towards other opportunities.

As a result, TEAMtalk can confirm that Turkish giants Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas have all registered serious interest in the former Manchester United winger.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, who finished first and second respectively in the Turkish Super Lig, are particularly attractive due to the prospect of Champions League football next season.

Sources indicate Turkish clubs believe Sancho’s profile and technical quality could make him one of the marquee signings of the summer window.

The Saudi Pro League have also explored the possibility of signing Sancho, but TEAMtalk understands the player has little interest in leaving European football at this stage of his career.

Instead, his representatives are continuing to prioritise elite-level European opportunities.

Italy is another destination now being actively explored.

TEAMtalk understands Sancho has a long-standing desire to play in Serie A at some point in his career, and his camp have already held exploratory conversations with several Italian clubs.

Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli have all been spoken to, while ambitious Serie A project Como – now managed by Cesc Fabregas – are also understood to have discussed the possibility of a move.

For now, Sancho’s future remains open and fluid.

Any move for Sancho could also impact Villa’s hopes of bringing in Marcus Rashford. On that note, a major update on the future of the on-loan Barcelona man has emerged amid claims Villa are jostling to bring him back to Villa Park.

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