Two trusted reporters have revealed the latest on Barcelona signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, with an agreement in place and the green light from an important figure given.

Rashford, 28, has shone during his season-long loan spell at Barcelona. The winger has returned figures of 14 goals and 14 assists in 48 appearances, and those numbers are made all the more impressive by the fact Rashford hasn’t always been a regular starter.

He’s desperate to sign with Barcelona outright, and a €30m option to buy in the loan agreement should make things simply in theory.

However, Barcelona are hesitant to simply activate the option and have explored alternative deal structures. Man Utd are insisting it’s full price or they’ll find another club willing to pay €30m.

Real Madrid have been tentatively linked on the back of Jose Mourinho’s appointment, while Aston Villa are ready to make an offer if the Barca deal crumbles.

But according to the latest from reporter, Matteo Morreto, a key figure in this saga has now approved Rashford’s signing.

Hansi Flick approves Marcus Rashford signing

Taking to X, the journalist – who works closely with Fabrizio Romano – stated: “Hansi Flick has given the green light to Marcus Rashford’s permanence at Barca.

“The English footballer is willing to make an economic sacrifice in order to stay.

“Now Barcelona will have to see how to move forward in the conversations with Manchester United.”

The key word there is ‘permanence’. Clearly, Barcelona manager Flick wants Rashford to sign outright and not just return on another loan.

Providing his take in the situation on YouTube, transfer guru Romano reaffirmed Rashford and Barcelona have already agreed personal terms regarding a permanent switch.

However, for now at least, Barca are still attempting to cajole Man Utd into accepting club-friendlier terms.

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Rashford and Barcelona have agreed personal terms

“Behind the scenes, the contacts for the Marcus Rashford deal with the agents, with Man Utd and with Barcelona involved are still ongoing,” declared Romano.

“Man Utd insist to get €30m. Barcelona want to find better conditions in order not to pay the €30m immediately, but maybe be more creative with the formula of the deal.”

Romano went on to confirm Rashford has been clear both in public and private – he only wants to join Barcelona. That has been made “clear” to all parties involved.

The reporter concluded by noting Rashford has “already said yes to Barcelona and to personal terms with Barca.”

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