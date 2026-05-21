Liverpool may have missed out on Xabi Alonso this summer, but that should not distract them from sacking Arne Slot and installing Andoni Iraola as his successor, according to Jermaine Pennant, who has also suggested why a move for Pep Guardiola may not be as far-fetched as it initially sounds.

The 2025 Premier League champions have endured a woeful campaign, meekly surrendering their title crown and failing to progress past the quarter-finals in any of the three cup competitions they have entered.

For a club that spent £440m (€505m, $600m) on new players last summer, the 2025/26 campaign has been an unacceptable one as far as Liverpool are concerned.

While Slot continues to cling to his job, TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that ‘very serious concerns’ were now being aired by the club’s overlords FSG and his potential sacking at the end of the season cannot be ruled out, despite widespread insistence that he will be given the green light to carry on.

Former Reds winger Pennant is among those who want Slot gone with immediate effect. He is raging at the way Liverpool have gone backwards under the Dutchman this season and can see no positives from keeping him on.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he has listed five reasons why he wants the 47-year-old out.

“If the board thinks that this is the guy to stay in charge, then something’s wrong with the board,” Pennant said.

“Everyone can see this Liverpool team, see that they broke almost every single record, which is not good – the most goals conceded, the most losses ever in a campaign, you name it.

“The stats are shocking.”

Pennant bears no anger towards Mohamed Salah over his outburst, insisting the Egyptian was merely stating the obvious and is adamant that the club are too broken under the Dutchman for things to improve.

“What he’s saying [Salah] is stating the obvious. And if the board ultimately think that next season is going to be any different…

“I’m just shocked, because personally, I don’t see how [things will change].

“Are they going to spend another £450million, half a billion to bring in some more players?..”

After calling out Slot, Pennant also explained why he thinks Iraola would be a top pick to replace him at Anfield…

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Liverpool must sack Slot and go for Iraola – or Guardiola

On Slot’s failings, Pennant continued: “It’s down to philosophy, the way Liverpool play, how to play. They’re playing like a mid-table team – they just sit back, they wait for teams to come onto them. There’s no threat going forward, they’re not aggressive.

“So you’ve built a great machine and then all of a sudden you change these same cogs in that machine and expect to get the right output. It’s just not going to work.”

On who he thinks should succeed him, Pennant talked up the merits of Iraola, who has led Bournemouth to a first-ever European finish this season.

And the history-making boss, who could yet secure Champions League football at the Vitality if results fall into place on the final day, would make an ideal manager at Anfield.

“What he’s done for Bournemouth is great,” Pennant added.

“And I’m sure if he had some better players at his disposal, maybe he would get a good tune out of them.

“Because you watch Bournemouth, they went to Arsenal [and won 2-1], they didn’t look like they were scared. They were in their faces, made it difficult, and came away with the three points.

“And that’s what you need to be when you’re a big team.”

Pennant also thinks Guardiola, whose exit at Manchester City is expected to be confirmed in a matter of hours, would be a dream appointment for Liverpool.

“Of course, who wouldn’t [want him], Pennant said in reply to the Spaniard moving to Anfield.

“Every team on the planet would like Pep as their manager.”

Quizzed over Guardiola’s 10-year association with the Cityzens, Pennant added: “I couldn’t care less.

“If you’re going to come over here, play attractive football – as you do, win. Yeah, come here, mate. Open arms, pal, come on!”

If Pennant had listed five reasons for Liverpool to sack Slot, this list here had 20 explanations as to why FSG simply have to let him go.

It’s not just supporters and pundits who are turning on Slot, either, with this respected senior journalist also calling on the club to part ways with him, branding them a ‘wreck’ and labelling them a side that ‘screams mid-table mediocrity‘.

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