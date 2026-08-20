Liverpool strike third club-to-club agreement in two days – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool have struck their third club-to-club agreement in two days, and again it involves a departure from Anfield.

The final 10 days of the summer transfer window are shaping up to be busy ones for Liverpool, both with regards to arrivals and exits.

On the latter, Curtis Jones is about to join Inter Milan after the Reds ‘formally accepted’ a £30m bid from the Serie A champions.

A 10 percent sell-on clause has been included in the deal, and Jones will soon undergo a medical before finalising the move.

News of Jones’ deal being agreed was broken on Wednesday, and he wasn’t the only one Liverpool sealed a deal to offload either.

Impressive young centre-back, Ifeanyi Ndukwe, is heading to LaLiga side Levante. The 18-year-old shone in pre-season but doesn’t have enough points to attain a work visa in England.

As such, he cannot play competitively for Liverpool this term and a loan exit made sense for all involved.

Levante are covering 100 percent of the defender’s wages and the loan does not contain an option or obligation to buy.

The exits keep on coming, with The Scottish Sun subsequently claiming Liverpool and Scottish Premiership side, St Mirren, have agreed a season-long loan for Calvin Ramsay.

Liverpool loaning Calvin Ramsay to St Mirren

The right-back, 23, will spend the 2026/27 season back in Scotland, though that only tells half of the story…

Taking to X to confirm the news, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote: ‘Calvin Ramsay leaves Liverpool and agrees to join St Mirren on loan until June 2027.

‘…currently out of contract in one year at #LFC.’

The inference in Romano’s second sentence is clear – Ramsay will leave Liverpool via free agency when the loan concludes.

Unfortunately for the right-back, his career at Anfield was persistently hampered by injuries and never truly got out of first gear.

He’s been loaned out on four separate occasions already, though his appearance total across those four loan stints amounted to just 26.

Ramsay is clearly in need of a fresh start and he’ll seemingly get it after the St Mirren loan comes to a close and he then leaves Liverpool for nothing.

On arrivals, Liverpool are exploring the market for a new central midfielder to take Jones’ spot. They’ve also agreed personal terms with PSG pair, Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, with the latest on potential Liverpool signings below…

READ NEXT: Crystal Palace reach decision on selling Adam Wharton to Liverpool or Man City for £78m

DON’T MISS: Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on Liverpool signing Barcola and Mbaye – ‘I don’t see’