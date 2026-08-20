Arsenal have been urged to keep Myles Lewis-Skelly despite links with Manchester United and Chelsea, while one of his teammates has been hailed as a de facto new signing.

That is according to former England international Fara Williams, who feels the Gunners are well placed to retain their Premier League title heading into the new season.

So far this summer, Arsenal have signed winger Christos Tzolis, midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, defender Piero Hincapie, and backup goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Conversely, the likes of Jakub Kiwior, Christian Norgaard, and Leandro Trossard have left the club, while the north London team are closing in on Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa.

Amid all these comings and goings, Arsenal, who have targeted cover for the injured William Saliba, have been told to keep hold of 19-year-old Lewis-Skelly.

The teenager was reportedly offered out to Manchester United and Chelsea following the capture of Newcastle United captain Guimaraes, although he started alongside the Brazilian in Arsenal’s 3-0 Community Shield win over Manchester City on Sunday.

After that victory, manager Mikel Arteta didn’t exactly pour cold water on the transfer exit rumours.

The Spaniard said, “I’m not going to talk about speculation. If there is speculation about our players, it’s a good sign. That means our players attract attention and are doing a good job.”

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Kai Havertz will be like a ‘new signing’ for Arsenal

Now, former Everton and Liverpool player Williams has spoken about how Arsenal are shaping up for the new season, their transfer business so far, and how Kai Havertz can be like a new signing for Arteta’s team.

Indeed, the German had an injury-hit season in 2025-26 but the £65m recruit has repeatedly shown he is a big-match player and can add extra firepower to their team. And as for England’s Lewis-Skelly, Williams thinks it is a no-brainer to keep him.

She told F365, “I think they [Arsenal] were strong. I think they are strong. It’s more about kind of keeping that squad fit. They had a lot of injuries last year and were still able to kind of get through that period.

“I think obviously Bruno is a big signing for them in terms of adding that quality centrally. I think if they can keep Havertz fit, that will feel like a new signing for them as well.

“So they’ve done good business. With the Lewis-Skelly rumours, I think it’ll be important that they keep him. I think he’s a fantastic young talent. So if they can keep hold of him [that’s good for them]

“With the Konsa and [Jarell] Quansah rumours, they are obviously looking to strengthen their defence with the injury to Saliba. But Arsenal have got strength all over.”

After years of coming up short under Arteta, Arsenal finally achieved their heart’s desire by winning the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

And at a time when Pep Guardiola has left Manchester City and other sides are in a period of transition, Arsenal are well placed to pounce. Plus, Williams thinks the pressure is off now they have got over the hump.

The 172-time England international added, “It was about getting that first title, and they did it last year. And I think in doing that, the pressure is a lot less for them to do it again. But the hunger is a lot more. So I think their business has been great in the summer.”

There will be plenty to ponder for sporting director Andrea Berta in the final fortnight of the window.

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