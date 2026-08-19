Romano drops bombshell on Liverpool signing Barcola and Mbaye – ‘I don’t see’

Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on Liverpool and their attempts to sign Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye that leaves the ball very much in PSG’s court.

Liverpool are determined to add two more wingers before the summer transfer window slams shut. Victor Munoz has been banked, but with Cody Gakpo agreeing personal terms with Tottenham and Liverpool ready to cash in if two further wingers join, all eyes are now on Paris.

The Reds want both of Barcola and Mbaye, and PSG are open to offloading the players on the back of signing Maghnes Akliouche, Ferran Torres and Mika Godts.

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Barcola and with Mbaye. They’re in daily contact with PSG regarding the respective transfer fees, though as yet, there’s been no breakthroughs.

PSG’s starting point for Barcola is €170m / £145m. Reports have differed on how much they want for Mbaye, though the general consensus is a sum around the €50m / £43m mark.

Numerous reports and journalists over the past few days have suggested and hinted PSG are ready to lower their demands having already banked three new forwards.

A decrease down to a figure in the £120m-£125m range has been speculated for Barcola, while Mbaye’s price could drop to £30m

However, until such time as those price reductions happen, there won’t be any progress, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool won’t pay silly money for Barcola and Mbaye – Romano

As cited by Football365, Romano insisted Liverpool won’t commit to paying €200m / £172m for Barcola and Mbaye, which is a number already far below PSG’s original combined €220m (€170m for Barcola, €50m for Mbaye) valuation of the pair as a package.

Romano explained: “They will, definitely [have a busy end to the window]. Expect Liverpool to probably be among the busiest clubs in Europe in this final 10, 12 days of the summer transfer window.

“For sure there is movement on Barcola. There are negotiations and discussions on a daily basis between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool. So it’s about reaching a financial agreement, but a deal is on.

“The player wants to move, so Liverpool are working on it and they are definitely pushing to make it happen as soon as possible.

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“And then I expect also Liverpool to add one more winger to the squad, especially if Cody Gakpo goes to Tottenham.

“Mbaye is one of the names, it’s true. They had negotiations with the agent of the player, Jorge Mendes, but at the moment in depends on the valuation.

“I don’t see Liverpool paying €200million (£171m) for Barcola and Mbaye. So the price comes down for both players or Barcola top priority and eventually Mbaye, but Liverpool also have more options on the list.”

As mentioned, sources across the industry are expecting PSG to soften their stance and drop the prices on both players.

But the ball is very much in PSG’s court and if they ultimately stick to their guns, Liverpool won’t end up signing both players.

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