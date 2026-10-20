Inigo Perez gives verdict on Liverpool and Anfield ahead of Villarreal Champions League clash

Villarreal manager Inigo Perez has revealed what he truly thinks of Liverpool ahead of the Champions League game at Anfield, with Gerard Moreno sending a warning to Andoni Iraola’s side.

Liverpool will take on Villarreal at Anfield in Europe’s premier club competition on Tuesday evening.

Andoni Iraola’s side have won both their games in the Champions League this season.

Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 at Anfield in September and eased past LASK 6-3 at the Raiffeisen Arena earlier this month.

Villarreal have picked up three points from two Champions League games so far this campaign.

The Yellow Submarine lost 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund in September and beat Napoli 3-1 earlier this month.

Ahead of the game against Liverpool, Villarreal manager Inigo Perez has praised Liverpool and is wary of the atmosphere that Anfield will create for his players.

Perez played with Iraola at Athletic Bilbao and was his assistant manager at Rayo Vallecano.

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Villarreal manager Inigo Perez on Liverpool

Perez told Villarreal’s official website: “We approach the match like that, without fear.

“With the pride of being able to play in this type of game. With courage and a desire to enjoy it.

“We know we’re going to face a very intense atmosphere and environment.

“We also know we’re up against a team that will come after us and press relentlessly.

“From minute one to minute ninety. Part of our game plan is accepting their strengths and finding our own.

“I don’t know how they will play or which players will start, but we’re clear that every player on both teams belongs at Champions League level.

“I’m not focused on who they might select. I’m focused on preparing our players to counter their game and bring out our own strengths. We have to be ourselves and try to win that way.”

Gerard Moreno says Liverpool are ‘fantastic’

Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno is also wary of Liverpool’s qualities, but he has made it clear that his side are going to Anfield to win.

Moreno said: “It will be a difficult match because of the opponent we have in front of us.

“The last few times we’ve come here in knockout ties, things haven’t gone well for us.

“Now we’re here in this new Champions League format and hopefully it will be different.

“We know how important it is to pick up points. We’ve come here with the ambition and determination to take something positive from this match.

“We’ve prepared ourselves to face a fantastic opponent, but we also want to show a great Villarreal. I believe we have the ability to do that.”

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