A host of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, took the opportunity to watch Dutch sensation Kees Smit in England this week as interest in the AZ Alkmaar midfielder continues to grow, TEAMtalk understands.

Smit was part of the AZ side that travelled to Sunderland and suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, with a number of Premier League scouts making the trip to Wearside to assess the highly-rated midfielder.

The 20-year-old started the game and produced another eye-catching display despite AZ ultimately being denied a point by Enzo Le Fee’s late penalty for Regis Le Bris’ side.

Smit has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young midfield talents over the past 18 months and his performances have ensured he remains firmly on the radar of clubs across the continent.

AZ have also started the season strongly and currently sit second in the Eredivisie, with Smit playing a key role in their impressive form.

His development has been particularly notable since breaking into the AZ first team in 2024, with his performances attracting sustained interest from England for more than two years.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool are long-term admirers of Smit and their representatives were on Wearside to check on his progress during AZ’s trip to Sunderland.

We can also reveal that Chelsea, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Brighton were all in attendance, with Smit the main reason for their respective scouting visits.

The sheer number of Premier League clubs monitoring the midfielder underlines the level of interest that has developed around the Netherlands international.

Smit had been expected to make a move during the summer, but no transfer materialised despite strong interest from clubs across Europe.

His situation was also complicated by his World Cup disappointment after he was not included in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad, despite his impressive form and growing reputation.

That setback has done little to diminish the interest in the €60m (£51.5m, $69m) rated star’s services, with Premier League clubs continuing to monitor his development closely and with Liverpool understood to be front and centre of that as Andoni Iraola’s side ponder a mid-season swoop for a new midfielder…

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Liverpool considering January swoop for new midfielder

Liverpool’s interest is particularly significant given their long-standing appreciation of Smit, while the presence of so many other Premier League clubs at Sunderland demonstrates the competition that could emerge should AZ decide to consider offers.

The Reds are understood to be considering a mid-season swoop for a new midfielder, with Iraola concerned his current options cannot bring his high-intensity press demands to life.

Indeed, the club are understood to have shortlisted four potential options ahead of the January window – and it now seems that, given their scouts were there to check on Smit in person, that he too can be added to that list.

For now, Smit remains focused on his football with AZ, who are challenging near the top of the Eredivisie, but his performances are ensuring the spotlight on the talented midfielder continues to grow.

TEAMtalk understands the Premier League interest is genuine and widespread, with Liverpool among the clubs maintaining a close watch on Smit as he continues his development.

Tuesday’s trip to Sunderland provided another opportunity for clubs to assess him at close quarters, and the number of scouts in attendance underlined that his future remains firmly on the radar of several English clubs.

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