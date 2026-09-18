Michael Owen says £40m Liverpool star ‘looks nervous and lost’ – ‘a problem’ for Andoni Iraola – Exclusive

Speaking exclusively to TEAMtalk, Michael Owen has warned that Liverpool have a major problem at full-back and does not believe Milos Kerkez has shown enough to suggest he has a long-term future in the position.

The former Liverpool and England international striker admits that he is concerned by the options currently available to head coach Andoni Iraola, despite Ronald Araujo coming in on loan from Barcelona and showing real form.

Owen believes that Liverpool’s full-back situation has changed dramatically in recent years, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson once forming what he regarded as the best pairing in the world.

However, the pundit feels that Liverpool are now struggling to find the same quality and consistency in those positions.

Liverpool signed Kerkez from Bournemouth in 2025 for £40million, with the Hungary international arriving at Anfield with a strong reputation following his time on the south coast, where he worked with current Reds manager Iraola.

However, Owen has said that Kerkez has yet to convince him that he can establish himself as Liverpool’s long-term solution at left-back.

The former Premier League striker also has reservations about Jeremie Frimpong’s defensive qualities, despite his attacking threat, while Conor Bradley’s fitness record remains a concern.

Owen does, however, retain faith in Bradley’s ability when available, making it clear that his concern is primarily about Liverpool being able to rely on him consistently.

The arrival of Araujo has provided Liverpool with another option, and the defender has impressed with his form, but the former Manchester United striker believes that does not completely address what he sees as an issue on both flanks.

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Michael Owen gives verdict on Milos Kerkez at Liverpool

Owen, who serves as Casino.org’s ambassador, helping British players compare the best online casinos selected for UK players, told TEAMtalk: “The full-back position is a real problem for Liverpool and it pains me to say that.

“A handful of years ago they had the best full-backs in the world, in Trent and Robbo, it was just unbelievable, the numbers they were posting and how well they were playing.

“It was a really strong position and all of a sudden it has been ripped up and it is a real problem.

“I do like Conor Bradley but his injury record is there for all to see and Frimpong doesn’t appear to be a defender, he looks more an advanced player.

“Tsimikas is not good enough to start every week and Kerkez has struggled since being there.

“He looks nervous and lost in the red shirt and it looks heavy on him.

“I think the two full-backs are a problem.”

For a club that enjoyed a prolonged period of dominance from Alexander-Arnold and Robertson, Owen thinks that the current situation at Liverpool represents a significant change.

Liverpool’s former full-back pairing of Robertson and Alexander-Arnold provided an extraordinary attacking contribution alongside their defensive work, with both players playing central roles during the club’s most successful recent period.

Now, though, Owen feels that Liverpool are still searching for the right combination and has questioned whether Kerkez can ultimately establish himself as the long-term answer.

The comments will add further scrutiny to Liverpool’s recruitment and selection at full-back, particularly with the club expected to challenge on multiple fronts throughout the season.

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