Liverpool plot mammoth defender deal as Trent Alexander-Arnold decision reached

Liverpool have some big-name defenders on their radar

Liverpool are plotting a big defender deal in 2027, with the club and former right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold aligned in their thinking on his return.

The Reds are likely to be looking for two new defenders in 2027. Virgil van Dijk’s contract is set to expire, while Ronald Araujo’s loan will be up in the summer.

As a result, there will be a couple of somewhat sizeable gaps to fill in the back line.

And Liverpool are already eyeing stars a both centre-back and right-back.

Liverpool want to sign Jarrad Branthwaite

Amid Manchester United links with Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, it’s reported Liverpool are also interested in the Toffees man.

Insider Pete O’Rourke states: “Clubs are continuing to have a look at Branthwaite because he’s a top player.”

He adds that Everton are “relaxed” given the defender is under contract until 2031.

It’s also suggested that it would take in the region of £80million if any club is to prise the English defender away from his current club.

READ MORE: Liverpool reach decision on activating winger’s £50m release clause in January

Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold aligned on return

While there have been links between Liverpool and former right-back Alexander-Arnold, who left to join Real Madrid, it’s been suggested by once source that they are in fact NOT interested in reuniting.

Further to that, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague stated Alexander-Arnold has “no intention of leaving” Real, where he intends to keep fighting for a place in Jose Mourinho’s side.

A recent report from Football Insider has reiterated there’s little chance of the full-back leaving Real.

The report stated: ‘Trent Alexander-Arnold has no imminent plans to explore a return to Liverpool as he fights for his place at Real Madrid.

‘He is unlikely to ever rule out such a move, but remains part of Jose Mourinho’s plans for now and is under contract until 2031.’

Luka Vuskovic will cost big fee

Also in defence, TEAMtalk is aware that Brighton centre-back Luka Vuskovic is on the radar of the Reds.

However, they’ve been told the Seagulls will have sizeable demands that any interested side will have to meet.

Insider Pete O’Rourke stated: “It will take a huge fee to even make Brighton entertain losing him, which they’re not. They want to keep hold of him. He’s just arrived and is having a great impact down on the south coast.

“There’s been talk of Real Madrid also being interested in Vuskovic, and I’m sure Liverpool, as well as a lot of the top guns, are keeping tabs on the Croatian international. He does look like a player with huge potential who probably will only get better and better.”