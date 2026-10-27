PSG reach decision on selling Desire Doue to Arsenal amid advancing contract talks

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have seen their slim hopes of landing Desire Doue dealt a blow, with contract talks between the Paris Saint-Germain forward and the French champions progressing, TEAMtalk understands.

Doue’s current deal runs until 2029, but discussions over an extension are advancing, with a new agreement expected to keep him in Paris well into the next decade.

While a deal is not yet complete, PSG are keen to secure the long-term future of one of their most important young players.

The Premier League trio have monitored the 20-year-old as they assess potential attacking reinforcements, with checks made on his situation earlier this year.

However, all three were given the clear message that Doue was not looking to leave PSG and was ready to commit his future to the club.

Bayern Munich have also retained an interest in Doue after failing to sign him ahead of PSG in 2024, when he left Rennes to join the European champions.

Since arriving in Paris, Doue has developed into a central figure under Luis Enrique, establishing himself as one of the club’s key attacking performers. His growing influence has strengthened PSG’s determination to secure his long-term future.

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PSG progressing in contract talks with Desire Doue

French international Doue has flourished in a star-studded forward line, having initially been part of a four-pronged attack alongside Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola.

Enrique ultimately settled on Doue, Dembele and Kvaratskhelia as his preferred attacking combination, leaving Barcola facing increased competition for a regular starting place.

That situation contributed to Barcola’s summer move to Liverpool, with PSG’s attacking hierarchy becoming increasingly clear.

Doue, meanwhile, has continued to cement his position in Enrique’s plans.

His versatility, quality in possession and attacking threat have made him an increasingly important member of the squad, and PSG are keen to ensure he remains in Paris for the foreseeable future.

Negotiations over a new contract are progressing, with the proposed agreement expected to take Doue well into the next decade. The deal would represent a significant statement of intent from PSG as they look to retain a player who has become central to their plans.

For Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City, the developments are a slight setback to any hopes of bringing Doue to the Premier League – but they had in truth received little encouragement in the last 18-months.

All three clubs have tracked his progress, but his readiness to commit to PSG means they may have to look elsewhere for attacking additions.

Bayern’s continued interest underlines the high regard in which Doue is held across Europe, but PSG are working to ensure his future remains in the French capital, with negotiations ongoing rather than a new deal having been finalised.

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