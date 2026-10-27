Liverpool reach decision on activating winger’s £50m release clause in January

Liverpool had intended to activate a winger’s £25m release clause in January, and a report has now revealed whether the move will go ahead amid claims the clause has doubled in value.

Liverpool set about overhauling their wing positions over the summer, with three new signings originally planned.

Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz did arrive, with the former now Liverpool’s second most expensive signing ever at £123m.

However, difficulties in landing either Yankuba Minteh or Ismaila Sarr as the third man resulted in Liverpool pulling the plug on Cody Gakpo’s sale to Manchester City.

According to a recent report from Tribuna Deportiva, Liverpool plan to go again in the upcoming winter window, but not for Sarr or Minteh.

They claimed the Reds had informed Valencia of their intention to trigger the €30m / £25m release clause in David Otorbi’s contract.

The 19-year-old primarily plays on the right wing, and has featured in nine of Valencia’s 10 LaLiga games this term, though usually from the bench.

However, the report also noted Valencia were able to not only extend Otorbi’s contract by three years until 2031, but also double the value of his release clause to €60m / £50m via a mechanism in his terms.

Whether Valencia have or haven’t done exactly that is debated by sources, though according to the latest from Football Insider, Liverpool have no intention of paying £50m.

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Liverpool won’t pay £50m for David Otorbi

Their reporter, Pete O’Rourke, declared: ‘Liverpool will not make a move for Valencia winger David Otorbi in January if the Spanish side increase his valuation to the £50million mark.’

He added: ‘Recent reports in Spain have suggested that they are readying a move to bring that clause into effect, and it appears set to put Liverpool off a deal, for now at least.

‘Sources say that the Reds are not willing to spend such a lofty fee on a young player in the middle of the campaign.’

When recently asked for his view on the Otorbi/Liverpool situation, Reds reporter, David Lynch, strongly hinted the Spanish reporting on this story is overblown.

“I haven’t got a clue about this player whatsoever,” admitted Lynch on Anfield Index’s Media Matters podcast.

“I don’t think he’s played that frequently for Valencia either,” the journalist added before noting he doesn’t expect the Reds to rush recklessly into a move.

At present, Liverpool remain well stocked on the flanks, with Barcola, Munoz, Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa all in situ.

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