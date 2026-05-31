Liverpool have to fill both big roles this summer

Liverpool are looking to act now to sign their replacement for Mohamed Salah, while their talks for provisional new boss Andoni Iraola are set.

The Reds are going to see big change this summer. Perhaps their most important player, Salah, was already known to be leaving following nine successful years.

However, the sack of Slot after a year, while a possibility, was more of a shock, and his role may be the most important at the club on or off the pitch.

Liverpool want Salah replacement now

On the winger front, Yan Diomande has looked for months like Liverpool’s favourite to replace Salah.

TEAMtalk is aware that RB Leipzig want to keep him, while fellow interested side Bayern Munich are happy to wait until 2027 to land him, which would be better for Diomande’s current club than a move to Liverpool.

But the Reds want to act now, with sources stating the club know this summer is their best opportunity to land Diomande, and they are therefore pushing hard for the move.

Liverpool are prepared to do a deal in the £87million region that Leipzig want.

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Iraola push on

Sporting director Richard Hughes is the man pushing for both Diomande and new boss Iraola – the latter coming from Hughes’ former club Bournemouth.

The Liverpool Echo reports formal talks for Iraola are going to be held in the coming week.

There is something of a race against time on, as Liverpool ideally want the boss in place before the World Cup starts, on June 11.

The hope is therefore that talks will progress quickly during the week and Iraola will be Liverpool’s man before long.

Quansah not returning

Liverpool have a buyback for Jarell Quansah, who former boss Slot sold last summer, and there have been suggestions since his sacking that they could utilise that.

But it’s reported the club have decided against bringing him back after both Slot’s exit and that of fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

But next summer, after another year at Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool will reportedly choose to bring Quansah back, when the buyback price has lowered to £51.2m (€60m).