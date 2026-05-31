Michael Carrick's first United signing is on its way

Manchester United are closing in on Ederson as Michael Carrick’s first signing as boss, while Newcastle are under threat as their target, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, is on the Red Devils’ radar.

Carrick did a great job with an inherited squad in the second half of last season, and now has the opportunity to put his own spin on it. Midfield is the priority and it appears his first signing will indeed be in that position.

Links with Atalanta’s Ederson have been getting stronger of late, and now it seems the move is nearly done, after reports he’s agreed to personal terms.

United closing in on Ederson

A report now claims United are ‘closing in’ on the Brazilian midfielder, with talks at an advanced stage.

Some differing figures have been floated, but there’s a reported confidence at Old Trafford that £35million will be enough to land Ederson.

He is indeed ready to make the move, with a five-year contract locked and loaded for when United and Atalanta come to an agreement.

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United threaten Newcastle move

Elsewhere, with TEAMtalk aware Newcastle are interested in Lille winger Fernandez-Pardo, who would make a useful replacement for Anthony Gordon, reports state United have burst onto the scene for him.

While Lille are keen to keep hold of the Belgian, Fernandez-Pardo is on a shortlist of names at United.

They are one of several top clubs on alert for the 21-year-old, as well as rivals Manchester City, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Como.

Newcastle will ramp up their interest in Fernandez-Pardo now that Gordon has gone, but United could be the more attractive destination after a third-placed finish this season, and there are other options for the £52million-rated man, too.

Maguire going nowhere

There have been links between Harry Maguire and Inter Milan in recent days. It was reported Maguire – who penned a new United contract in April – had been offered to the Italian giants, though it was not made clear if that was by the club or his representatives.

In any case, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that move will likely not be happening.

He said: “Just denying what happened in Italy.

“They are mentioning Harry Maguire is an option for Italian clubs, but my understanding is that Maguire is staying at Man Utd.”