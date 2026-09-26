Premier League reaches decision on stripping Man City of titles

The Premier League has decided whether to strip Manchester City of their titles after the club was found guilty by an independent panel on 114 out of 115 charges launched against them, as per a senior journalist.

After a four-year investigation, the Premier League charged City with breaking their financial rules on 115 occasions between 2009 and 2018. The Premier League accused City of inaccurate financial reporting, such as inflating sponsorship revenue to hide payments from their owners, and giving a manager extra wages through a secret contract.

The league also accused City of failing to cooperate with their investigation.

City have always strenuously denied the allegations and intend to appeal the guilty verdict.

If that widely expected appeal fails, then Enzo Maresca’s side could face a points deduction, transfer ban, fine, or even relegation from the Premier League.

There has also been debate over whether City could lose the trophies they won between 2009 and 2018.

But BBC Sport editor Dan Roan has revealed that other sanctions are more likely.

Roan wrote: ‘BBC Sport has been told there has been little appetite from within the Premier League – both the organisation and clubs – for past titles to be stripped from City[.]

‘Does that put an end to it?

‘Not quite, as the decision will be made by an independent panel which is yet to hold a “sanction hearing”. That means it cannot be ruled out, although a points deduction, huge fine or possibly even expulsion from the Premier League are thought to be more likely.’

Man City likely to receive fine – source

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs who would benefit if City did have their previous titles removed.

However, it seems a points deduction or fine is more likely to happen at this stage.

Of course, it all depends on whether City are successful in appealing the guilty verdict.

Our correspondent Graeme Bailey reported on Friday: ‘Manchester City remain adamant they are not guilty of the financial breaches brought against them and have no intention of backing down from making the most robust challenge to defend their position, TEAMtalk understands.

‘TEAMtalk is told by sources that Man City will continue to fight the claims, but they are also talking to the Premier League and are learning what a possible punishment could look like.

‘One well-placed Premier League source at another club, who spoke to TEAMtalk on the promise their identity would be withheld, said the majority of clubs are expecting a fine as punishment.’

We can also reveal whether Erling Haaland has a release clause in his contract amid fears City might be relegated.