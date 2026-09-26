Man City FFP: Omar Berrada privately reacts to guilty verdict as expected Man Utd punishment call emerges

Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada believes that he will not be affected by any punishment meted out to Manchester City for breaching FFP rules, according to a reliable source, as another report reveals the outcome that the Red Devils want for the Cityzens.

Man City have been found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League.

The (alleged) breaches of the financial rules occurred between 2009 and 2018.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Man City are insistent that they are innocent.

We understand that Man City are planning to appeal against the verdict.

Berrada worked at Man City for a majority of the period during which the (alleged) breaches occurred.

The 48-year-old joined Man City in 2011, and after working as director of partnership sales for 18 months, the Moroccan became the Cityzens’ chief operating officer in 2016.

In January 2024, Man Utd hired Berrada as their new CEO.

According to journalist Samuel Luckhurst, Berrada is confident that he will not be implicated in Man City’s charges.

The Sun’s Manchester United correspondent posted on X at 10:38pm on September 25: “Omar Berrada privately insistent he won’t be implicated in City’s charges, having worked at the club for much of the 2009-18 period #mufc.”

Luckhurst wrote in his report in The Sun: ‘Berrada is privately insistent that he is not implicated in any alleged wrongdoing.

‘The 48-year-old was involved in delicate dealings during his time at the Etihad.

‘Berrada was filmed discussing a new contract with sporting director Txiki Begiristain for midfielder Fernandinho in January 2018 on the club’s Amazon Prime documentary.’

DON’T MISS: Erling Haaland release clause bombshell as Man City reject relegation fears after FFP charges verdict

Man Utd expected reaction to Man City FFP guilty verdict

Given the extent of the (alleged) breaches, Man City are expected to be handed a heavy punishment.

Man City could have to pay a hefty fine, suffer a points deduction or even get thrown out of the Premier League.

According to The Daily Record, Man Utd, as well as Liverpool, will call for the harshest punishment possible for Man City.

Man Utd finished second behind eventual champions Man City in the Premier League table in 2011/12 and 2017/18.

The report has stated: ‘The charges levelled at the club came over a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018, during which City won the league three times.

‘They’re yet to find out exactly what that will be but rival clubs are expected to call for as harsh a punishment as possible – with Manchester United and Liverpool, both of whom finished runners-up to City in the affected seasons, feeling they could be in line to be awarded titles retrospectively.’

READ NEXT: Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer bombshell as Man City explore move for Real Madrid star – Exclusive