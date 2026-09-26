Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer bombshell as Liverpool and Arsenal explore move for Real Madrid star – Exclusive

Trent Alexander-Arnold is not contemplating a move away from Real Madrid at this stage, despite both Liverpool and Arsenal showing interest in the right-back, TEAMtalk understands.

The England international has been mentioned as a potential target for a number of Premier League clubs, including his former team Liverpool and English champions Arsenal, with Manchester City and Chelsea also contacted over a possible move.

However, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Alexander-Arnold remains focused on his career at Real Madrid and is not currently considering a January exit from the Spanish giants.

Alexander-Arnold joined Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025 and started more than 20 games during his first season as he settled into life in the Spanish capital.

The 27-year-old’s form in Spain was not enough to earn him a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad, although the former Liverpool star has since earned a recall to the Three Lions’ set-up.

Alexander-Arnold was expecting to get a lot of playing time under Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, but he again looks set for something of a squad role following the decision to bring in Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan as one of their big-name defensive captures during the summer.

That has led to speculation over Alexander-Arnold’s future, with intermediaries now understood to have been assessing potential options for the defender.

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Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea contacted over Alexander-Arnold

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that those discussions have included contact with Liverpool, where Alexander-Arnold spent his entire senior career before leaving for Madrid, while Premier League champions Arsenal have also been approached.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal are in the market for right-backs, making Alexander-Arnold an obvious name to explore given his experience at the highest level.

We can also confirm that Man City and Chelsea have been contacted as part of those discussions.

Sources have told us that the English clubs do have potential interest in Alexander-Arnold and have remained attentive to his situation since he left the UK.

However, the current position is that a January move is not on the radar of either Alexander-Arnold or Madrid.

Sources have stressed that there is no active push from the player to leave Estadio Bernabeu and no expectation at this stage that he will be departing during the January window.

Instead, the situation is expected to be assessed at the end of the season, if required.

For now, Alexander-Arnold remains focused on his role at Madrid, despite Premier League clubs continuing to monitor his situation and intermediaries exploring what options could potentially be available.

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