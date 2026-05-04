Manchester United are intensifying their pursuit of a new left-back ahead of next season, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that Adrian Truffert has re-emerged as a possible option.

Despite being hugely pleased with the form of Luke Shaw, United are acutely aware that a return to Champions League football, combined with a demanding schedule, will require greater depth across the squad.

Man Utd did not face those same demands this season, but with expectations rising, the football department are now working to strengthen key areas.

Alongside plans to recruit two central midfielders and a forward, the left-back position has been identified as a priority.

As previously reported by our sources, David Raum of RB Leipzig and Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal are both on United’s radar, although the latter reminded Gunners boss Mikel Arteta of his ability in the 3-0 rout of Fulham on Saturday night.

However, their search remains wide-ranging and sources have confirmed that Truffert has caught the club’s attention during multiple scouting missions focused on Bournemouth.

United scouts were already monitoring players such as Alex Scott, Tyler Adams and Marcus Tavernier for different roles, but Truffert has also made a significant impression.

We understand that the France international had already been flagged by United’s recruitment department over the past 12 months. However, he was not previously viewed as an ideal fit under Ruben Amorim’s system.

Now, with United reverting to a more conventional back-four setup, Truffert is once again seen as a strong tactical match and his performances in the Premier League since arriving at Bournemouth last summer have only strengthened that view.

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Truffert is not the only name under consideration, however, with sources also confirming that United are among the clubs aware of the situation surrounding Alejandro Balde at Barcelona.

The 22-year-old is facing increased competition following the arrival of Joao Cancelo, who has seen significant game time and could be signed permanently.

Barcelona are also tracking former academy graduates Alex Grimaldo and Marc Cucurella – developments that could push Balde further down the pecking order.

Should Balde become available, he would command a significant fee, with sources indicating Barcelona would seek around £50million for the Spain international.

For now, United’s search continues on multiple fronts, but Truffert’s resurgence as a target highlights how seriously the club are approaching the need to strengthen at left-back ahead of a crucial campaign.