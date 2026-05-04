According to reports, Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane has made a decision on joining Manchester United as he closes in on a mammoth deal.

Kane is currently a leading candidate to win the Ballon d’Or and will likely win the award if he lifts the Champions League and/or World Cup this year.

The England international has taken his game to another level since joining Bayern Munich, having contributed 54 goals and seven assists in his 46 appearances in all competitions this season.

Despite this, Kane has been sporadically linked with a potential move to Man Utd before and after leaving Tottenham Hotspur, and his current contract is due to expire in 2027.

The signing of Benjamin Sesko has paid off for the Red Devils, but they could add another forward to their squad in the summer to provide extra competition ahead of their return to the Champions League.

And Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke is reporting that Kane’s contract situation has ‘encouraged’ Man Utd to ‘make a move’ as they ‘set sights on a forward signing’, but his transfer ‘stance’ is that he’s happy at Bayern Munich.

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Kane closes in on mammoth deal as Man Utd told to sign Premier League alternative

O’Rourke explained: “Kane did have a release clause that he could have activated, but he didn’t activate it, which sort of pointed to the fact that he was very happy in Munich.

“I think he is settled off the pitch in Munich as well.

“Look, as long as Bayern Munich are winning trophies and competing for their highest honours, I don’t see any real reason for Kane to seek a move away.”

We recently revealed that Kane is edging closer to signing an ‘eye-popping’ contract extension to commit his future to Bayern Munich, and this will end talk over a move back to the Premier League.

Instead, Man Utd are reportedly targeting a shock move for a former Aston Villa star as an alternative, while ex-Arsenal and Man City star Bacary Sagna has encouraged them to target Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Sagna told Oddspedia: “It would make sense if Jean-Philippe Mateta went to Manchester United.

“They don’t really have a No9 who is tall, can hold the ball and can get on the end of crosses.

“It could be difficult for him as a new player coming into a club where there are a lot of new players and transferring his skills across from Crystal Palace, but a move to Old Trafford would be good for him and the club.

“It will also be difficult for Palace to keep hold of him, and it’s the right moment for him to move if he wants the test of playing for one of the biggest teams in the Premier League.

“He’s not a young player anymore and it might be one of the last moves of his career, so he will probably push for it if the opportunity arises.”

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