Jurrien Timber is on the brink of a new Arsenal deal

Arsenal are increasingly confident that Jurrien Timber will commit his long-term future to the club before this summer’s World Cup finals, with TEAMtalk able to reveal a new deal is now viewed internally as a matter of when, not if.

Negotiations have been ongoing since before Christmas and have continued steadily over recent months.

As previously reported by our sources in January, talks were progressing well, and the Dutch international is in line for a significant pay rise as part of the agreement.

Sources indicate that Arsenal hold Timber in the highest regard, with figures inside the club believing he has developed into one of – if not the – best right backs in world football over the past two years.

The 24-year-old’s importance to Mikel Arteta’s side has only grown, despite his current injury setback.

Timber has been sidelined since March with a groin issue that has kept him out longer than initially expected. However, there is optimism he could return for the closing weeks of the season, providing a timely boost.

Timber currently has two years remaining on his existing contract, but Arsenal are keen to secure his future well in advance.

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Our sources understand the expectation internally is that a new deal will be finalised before he links up with the Netherlands national team for the upcoming World Cup finals this summer.

His emergence as a cornerstone of Arteta’s defence is also set to have wider implications for the squad.

We have previously revealed that Arsenal are now prepared to allow England international Ben White to move on this summer, with Everton the latest club reportedly showing interest in his services.

White has accepted that he has become second choice this season, but beyond this term he is ready to look elsewhere.