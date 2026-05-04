Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd are now ready to make Michael Carrick their new permanent manager amid links to Chelsea-linked Andoni Iraola.

Man Utd chose to sack Ruben Amorim in January and replace the Portuguese coach with interim boss Carrick until the end of the season.

Carrick has overseen a dramatic turnaround in results with ten wins, two draws and two losses in his first 14 matches in charge of the Premier League club.

Their 3-2 win over arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday confirmed the Red Devils’ qualification for next season’s Champions League as they cemented third spot in the Premier League.

It has still been unclear whether Carrick will remain at Man Utd on a permanent basis next year with Chelsea-linked Andoni Iraola and other managers heavily linked to the Old Trafford vacancy.

However, after witnessing Carrick’s impact on the players and their brilliant results under the former midfielder, Man Utd are now on the verge of appointing him.

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Carrick is the clear favourite for full-time Man Utd role

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “I know you see the reports and rumours in the press in England and elsewhere saying Andoni Iraola and many other managers are candidates for the Manchester United job.

“But my message to you has always been the same. According to my understanding, Michael Carrick’s chances of staying at Manchester United and remaining as permanent manager next season are increasing week after week after week.

“And now I can add: Manchester United internally believe that Michael Carrick is the clear favourite to keep the job and to be the Manchester United manager next season.

“We are still waiting for an official decision by the club. Let’s wait. They were probably waiting for Champions League football in order to make a final decision as soon as possible.

“But Carrick remains the clear favourite. Excellent relationship with the players, excellent relationship with the board, and we can see how much they love him. That is not new.

“Soon it will be time to make a decision, but Carrick is the clear favourite to stay as Manchester United boss, despite all the other reports. Let’s wait for United to communicate what they want to do.”

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Carrick: ‘It’s not something I am thinking about’

If Carrick is appointed permanently, TEAMtalk understands that the Man Utd interim boss wants Bayern Munich assistant Aaron Danks as part of his long-term coaching team.

After beating Liverpool over the weekend, Carrick was asked about his long-term future, to which he replied: “It’s not about what I like or what I do not like. It’s not in my control.

“Everything has gone so well, we know the situation and where we are. I am happy with where we are at the moment and we still want to get better.

“Let’s see what happens next. At this moment in time, it’s not something I am thinking about.”

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