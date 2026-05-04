Gary Neville has urged Manchester United to sign four players in the upcoming summer transfer window, while also offloading a £60million signing who has not lived up to expectations at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils secured their place in next season’s Champions League and all but wrapped up a third-placed Premier League finish after beating bitter rivals Liverpool 3-2 in a thrilling contest at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Despite racing into a two-goal lead, Man Utd looked to have blown what looked a routine victory as Liverpool stormed back, only for Kobbie Mainoo to notch a late winner for the home side.

While a win over the reigning Premier League champions is another tick in the box of Carrick landing the permanent United job, Neville feels there will be aspects of the performance he will not have liked.

The Sky Sports pundit also feels his old teammate will need to ‘rebuild the defence and midfield’, if he does get the nod from Old Trafford chiefs, with four positions identified.

Indeed, midfield is a very clear position of need, with Casemiro on his way and every likelihood that Manuel Ugarte will be sold.

“Michael Carrick will be very happy tonight but I think he will also be disappointed deep down that they haven’t gone on to win that game 3-0 or 4-0,” Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast.

“They should have killed that game and put Liverpool to sleep because they were nowhere near this football match. He’s won the game and that’s the most important thing but Carrick won’t be fooled by some of what he saw in that second half.

“He will know he needs to rebuild the defence and midfield. If you’re going to play 4-4-2, which I am massively in favour of United doing, you have to have two very special players in there and have defenders who can play one-on-one.

“You’re asking a lot of the players. I think United need a left-back for next season because Luke Shaw has played every game this year and he may struggle. They need a centre-back, 100%, and they need two midfield players.

“They are the four priorities right now. They’re the players I would look at adding to this squad.”

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Neville thinks Mason Mount is done at Man Utd

Meanwhile, Neville also believes it’s the end of the road for Mason Mount as a United player, with the £60million signing from Chelsea in 2023, having failed to deliver on a consistent basis for a player with that price tag.

Mount was an unused substitute against Liverpool and has played less than a 1000 minutes this season, with 22 appearances in total and three goals.

Injuries have also played a part in the England international failing to make his mark at Old Trafford, with Mount playing just 69 times for the club in three years, and Neville thinks it’s time to move on, despite Carrick being a fan of the player.

He added: “Look, if you could then maybe trade Mason Mount for someone else who maybe can play in and out and can be a bit more flexible across the midfield and forward line then I would say go for a fifth [signing].

“But if you can’t, I would say those four areas are the priority and they’ve got to be top-notch, those players.”

While it still remains unclear whether Carrick will be given the permanent United job, the odds are now stacked heavily in his favour, given the impact he has made since his return.

When asked about his long-term future after the win over Liverpool, the 44-year-old said: “It’s not about what I like or what I do not like. It’s not in my control.

“Everything has gone so well, we know the situation and where we are. I am happy with where we are at the moment and we still want to get better.

“Let’s see what happens next. At this moment in time, it’s not something I am thinking about.”

With Champions League football now secured, United now just need one win from their final three outings against Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton to secure that third spot.