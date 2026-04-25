Brighton & Hove Albion have played down suggestions that Carlos Baleba could be sold for £50million this summer, with sources telling TEAMtalk that such figures fall well below their valuation of the midfielder – who remains a major target for Manchester United.

Baleba has emerged as one of Brighton’s most prized assets since arriving from Lille in 2022, and while the club accept he could move on in the upcoming window, any deal will only be sanctioned if their demands are met.

Brighton had previously been quoting figures in the region of £100million for the 22-year-old, reflecting both his importance to the side and his long-term potential.

While there is now some internal acknowledgement that a slightly reduced fee could be accepted, TEAMtalk understands that any realistic deal would still need to exceed £70million.

As such, reports doing the rounds right now that are suggesting Baleba could be available for as little as £50million have been firmly dismissed.

Man Utd want Baleba; Brighton won’t roll over

Manchester United remain most interested in the Cameroon international, having explored a move for him last summer.

With Casemiro departing Old Trafford via free agency, Baleba is viewed as an ideal candidate to fill that void in midfield and become the club’s primary defensive midfielder from next season and beyond.

United are also planning to recruit at least one additional central midfielder, and Baleba’s profile is seen as a strong fit for the club’s long-term rebuild.

Sources indicate that United have maintained contact with Baleba’s representatives and have kept his camp informed of their ongoing interest as they continue to assess their summer options.

However, United sources have also played down claims that any agreement for the upcoming summer is already in place with the player.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

They are not alone in the race either. A number of other top clubs across Europe are also monitoring the situation, aware that Brighton could be open to negotiations if their £70million-plus valuation is met.

For now, Brighton remain relaxed about Baleba’s future, but their stance is clear – any club hoping to land him this summer will need to come significantly closer to their asking price than the figures currently being suggested.

READ NEXT: Man Utd to MISS OUT on top target who’s joining bitter rivals instead – ‘multiple sources’