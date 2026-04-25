Liverpool are a major threat to Bayern Munich for the signing of Anthony Gordon, according to a German source, as TEAMtalk reveals how the Newcastle United winger views a potential move to Anfield.

Gordon is one of the best left-wingers in the Premier League, with Liverpool keen on securing the services of the Newcastle star in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool were close to a deal for the winger in the summer of 2024, when Newcastle were facing PSR issues, and the Merseyside club are back on his trail.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on April 15 that Liverpool are planning to raid Newcastle for Gordon.

With Hugo Ekitike out for nine months, last season’s Premier League winners have ‘accelerated’ their pursuit of the 25-year-old England international, according to sources close to the situation.

While Gordon is a left winger by trade, the Newcastle star has demonstrated his versatility by playing as a centre-forward this season, too.

Gordon, whose “pace is frightening”, according to former Reds star Jamie Carragher on Blood Red: Liverpool FC in August 2024, grew up as a Liverpool fan and would find a move to Anfield very appealing.

It will not be a cheap deal, though, with our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting on February 27 that Newcastle want £95million (€110m, $128m) for Gordon.

There is genuine interest from Bayern Munich in Gordon, but, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk, the Bundesliga champions have a major problem in Liverpool and will not be able to pay the hefty fee that Newcastle want.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It is TRUE: Anthony Gordon is highly-rated on Bayern’s shortlist.

“Now, there will be talks about money, so it’s very concrete! Gordon signalled that he could make a move to the Bundesliga, so I think perhaps this is partly Harry Kane’s doing.

“Normally, English national players rarely come to the German top-flight.

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Bayern fear Liverpool threat in Anthony Gordon pursuit

Falk continued: “That all said, the transfer fee Newcastle end up demanding for the winger could harm Bayern’s hopes of signing Anthony Gordon.

“There were many rumours of an €80m [£69.3m] fee.

“The Times now suggest it’s actually closer to €75m [£65m]. I think this would be too expensive for Bayern Munich.

“Of course, there’s always the possibility that if Anthony Gordon pushes for a move to Bayern and Bayern only, then perhaps Newcastle could be encouraged to lower the asking price.

“As things stand, Bayern Munich are in a good place with Luis Diaz, Harry Kane and Michael Olise, and with Jamal Musiala behind them.

“These are all positions Gordon can play, although he would be another option, so spending too much money would be difficult for FC Bayern.

“It’s true that Gordon’s prior relationship with, and affinity for, Liverpool Football Club could be a problem for Bayern Munich.

“Liverpool are still one of the top clubs in Europe and they have a lot of money to spend. By contrast, Bayern don’t want to spend so much money this summer.

“If they can’t get an agreement with Newcastle and Liverpool are able to put more money on the table than Bayern Munich, then you can understand why the Magpies would argue they shouldn’t sell Gordon cheaply to Munich when they can get more money from Liverpool.

“This could be a problem.”

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