Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains a firm admirer of Sir Gareth Southgate and believes that the former England head coach would be a strong fit for the Red Devils, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that his name has been discussed as part of the club’s ongoing managerial search.

Ratcliffe’s respect for Southgate and his body of work is long-standing, and the Man Utd co-owner has consistently felt that the 55-year-old’s profile would align well with the demands of Old Trafford.

That admiration has not faded, and TEAMtalk understands Ratcliffe has been keen for Southgate to be considered among the options.

The process itself is being led by Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox, who is overseeing a detailed and structured search for the club’s next permanent manager.

Man Utd chief executive officer Omar Berrada and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell are also heavily involved, forming part of a collaborative approach to identifying the right candidate.

Interim boss Michael Carrick remains the frontrunner to become the Man Utd manager on a permanent basis in the summer.

As we have previously revealed on TEAMtalk, Carrick has impressed the club’s hierarchy both on and off the pitch since stepping into the role.

While Man Utd maintain that their final decision will not be based solely on results, Carrick’s record has strengthened his case significantly, with no Premier League side having collected more points since his appointment in January.

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Man Utd have FOUR other manager candidates – sources

Carrick is also understood to have met with Ratcliffe at Carrington earlier this week, with the pair said to have a positive relationship.

However, Ratcliffe is of the view that Man Utd must ensure all potential options are fully explored before making a final call – including Southgate.

An interesting subplot in that regard is the presence of Steve Holland, Southgate’s long-time assistant with England, who is now part of Carrick’s backroom staff.

Southgate is far from the only name under consideration, though.

Sources have told us that Man Utd have also looked at current England boss Thomas Tuchel.

We understand that Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery and Andoni Iraola, who is set to become a free agent this summer following his impending departure from Bournemouth, have all been discussed as part of Man Utd’s extensive background work.

Despite that wide-ranging search, there is a growing belief within Man Utd’s football department that Carrick aligns closely with the club’s philosophy and long-term vision.

No final decision has yet been made, with United insisting that the appointment of their next permanent manager will be concluded once the season comes to an end.

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