Instant Mauricio Pochettino headache as Bruno Fernandes reaches decision on Man Utd contract offer

Bruno Fernandes has rejected a second new contract offer from Manchester United, per a reliable source, on the same day that Michael Carrick has been sacked as the club’s manager.

Mauricio Pochettino is set to be appointed as Carrick’s replacement, and he will have to face uncertainty over the future of his new captain when he takes over.

Man Utd have been in talks with Fernandes for several months, with his current deal expiring at the end of this season.

The Red Devils do have the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months, which gives them some security.

TEAMtalk revealed in an update on November 4 that Fernandes is beginning to consider potential exit routes from Old Trafford, after rejecting one contract proposal already.

We understand the main sticking point over an extension at Man Utd is contract length. INEOS have been reluctant to commit to a longer-term deal for the 32-year-old, due to age and high wages.

According to The Athletic, Fernandes has now turned down a second contract offer from the club.

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Man Utd face major decision over Bruno Fernandes

The report notes that Man Utd ‘want Fernandes to stay’, but as things stand, he is free to speak to foreign clubs about a potential free transfer from January.

Should Man Utd exercise their one-year extension option, then Fernandes would no longer have the freedom to do that.

It remains to be seen whether the major changes behind the scenes will effect developments.

As mentioned, Pochettino looks set to become Man Utd’s new manager imminently, and he will no doubt have an opinion on whether to push for a Fernandes contract extension.

The Portuguese was named PFA Footballer Of The Year after providing an incredible 21 assists last season.

Despite Man Utd’s woeful form, Fernandes remains one of the Premier League’s best attacking midfielders, having notched four goals and two assists so far this term.

But there has also been controversy surrounding Fernandes this season. He was openly critical of Carrick’s tactics in a 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League, and was subsequently dropped from the starting XI in the next game as a result.

Fernandes is now back in the starting line-up, and a fresh start under Pochettino could be exactly what he and his teammates need.

His next contract is likely to be his next ‘big’ one, but it remains to be seen whether Man Utd will budge and be willing to agree to the longer terms he wants, and offer him a salary he deems suitable.

If not, other clubs could begin to look seriously at signing Fernandes, with interest from the Saudi Pro League well documented.

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