Instant Pochettino transfer blow as Man Utd striker signing ruled out, even with ‘monster bid’

Manchester United’s chiefs are prepared to back Mauricio Pochettino with new additions in the January transfer window, but they look set to miss out on an exciting striker target.

The Red Devils announced the sacking of Michael Carrick on Thursday. The appointment of Pochettino is imminent, with a Man Utd set to pay £7.4million to release him from his United States contract.

Pochettino will be tasked with turning Man Utd’s form around following a disastrous start to the season. The club sit 18th in the Premier League table, on just eight points after 10 matches.

It’s no secret that Man Utd have been looking to bring in a new striker. With Benjamin Sesko dogged by injuries and Marcus Rashford struggling for form, they could certainly do with another option up front.

TEAMtalk revealed back in September that Man Utd are one of several Premier League clubs interested in Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi.

The 22-year-old is enjoying a sensational season, having notched 14 goals in 17 games across all competitions.

Man Utd are not alone in their admiration. Tottenham, Everton, Chelsea and Manchester City are also admirers of the German Under-21s international. However, Tresoldi’s suitors face major obstacles to a January transfer.

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Man Utd ‘monster bid’ would not sign Nicolo Tresoldi

According to Belgian outlet HLN, even a ‘monster bid’ would not convince Club Brugge to sell Tresoldi in January.

They note that AC Milan are also interested in the forward, and the Italian giants are his ‘dream club’.

But despite this, Brugge are said a policy of not selling their most important players in January transfer windows.

This is because they know that if Tresoldi leaves they will need to bring in an ‘expensive’ replacement, which is not something they are entertaining.

“The only exceptions were Kaye Furo (10 million to Brentford), Andreas Skov Olsen (14 million to Wolfsburg), and Tajon Buchanan (7 million to Inter). They were sold in January for various reasons,” the report adds.

“During the last five winter transfer windows, Club Brugge has never let a player worth more than 15 million go. Let alone hastily offload a future record sale in January. Even if Milan comes along with more than 50 million [euros], Bart Verhaeghe and Club Brugge’s response will remain the same.”

With this in mind, Man Utd and Tresoldi’s other suitors will almost certainly have to look elsewhere for a new striker in January.

Pochettino is reportedly known to ‘love’ Marcus Rashford, so he could put his faith in the England international to play in the centre-forward role.

Benjamin Sesko remains sidelined with a recurring shin injury, and is not expected to be back in action until January.

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