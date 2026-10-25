Carragher demands Man Utd sack Michael Carrick as Neville names it ‘Groundhog Day’

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have both predicted Manchester United to sack Michael Carrick immediately after their shocking 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

Man Utd have now lost five of their last eight games in all competitions, having also been beaten 4-1 by Como in the Champions League in midweek. Any hopes Carrick had of his side responding to that defeat were extinguished when Rayan fired Bournemouth in front in the 38th minute.

Ayden Heaven had given away a free-kick with a crazy two-footed challenge, which only resulted in a yellow as Evanilson had stepped aside. Justin Kluivert whipped the following set-piece to the back post, and an unmarked Rayan was there to volley home.

Things went from bad to worse for United just four minutes later when Leny Yoro slipped, allowing Adrien Truffert to set up Marcus Tavernier for a simple finish.

Evanilson rounded off another memorable win for Bournemouth in the 71st minute when he beat Senne Lammens to a Lewis Cook pass before brilliantly curling a right-footed effort into the far corner from a difficult angle.

During the first half, Neville said on Sky Sports: “It’s a nightmare for Michael Carrick. It’s a nightmare for those two – Omar Berrada, the CEO, Jason Wilcox sat next to him.

“He’s [Berrada] shaking his head. This is Groundhog Day.”

At full-time, Neville added: “Manchester United fans are singing the Michael Carrick song because I think they know what’s going to happen here, they’ve seen this before.

“He’s one of their own; he’s popular. But the owners, the sporting department and the players are not popular. They have badly let this football club down.

“Those two [Berrada and Wilcox] tomorrow are probably going to make a decision that will disgust Manchester United fans, but it’s probably necessary.”

Carragher then said that Carrick ‘needs to be relieved of his duties’.

Carrick ‘needs to be relieved of his duties’ – Carragher

“Manchester United need to make that change tonight. It’s getting to the stage where it’s not nice to see watching Michael Carrick,” Carragher said.

“They [the fans] have took the side of the manager. It’s not about him being the manager; it’s about him being a huge figure.

“Those players have done nothing compared to teams of the past. So Michael Carrick’s always going to win that fight, and rightly so, with Bruno Fernandes.

“Manchester United as a football club – one of the biggest in the world – are 16th in the Premier League right now, and that can’t happen.

“And Michael Carrick needs to be relieved of his duties tonight. Not just for the good of Manchester United, but also for the good of Michael Carrick.”

Eddie Howe has emerged as a target to replace Carrick, and he has been tipped to demand four January signings.