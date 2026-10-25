Man Utd warned FIVE managers will reject job as Carrick makes ‘farewell’ claim

Manchester United have been told ‘no one would touch’ the manager’s job if Michael Carrick is sacked after the 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth.

Man Utd were outclassed by Bournemouth as Rayan, Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson all got on the scoresheet for the Cherries. While Bournemouth have now recorded successive 3-0 victories against AC Milan and United, Carrick’s side have won just once in their last 10 games, losing five times during that run.

Sky Sports presenter David Jones called it a ‘comedy of errors’ for the hosts as Ayden Heaven gave away a silly free-kick that Bournemouth scored from to take the lead.

Leny Yoro slipped in the build-up to Bournemouth’s second goal, while Evanilson beat Senne Lammens to a long pass prior to netting his team’s third.

Fabian Hurzeler, Unai Emery, Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe are all on United’s radar as potential replacements for Carrick.

Hurzeler has already rejected United’s initial approach as he wants to stay at Brighton. Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson thinks Emery, Conte, Nagelsmann and Howe will quickly follow suit given what Gary Neville has called the ‘absolute mess’ at Old Trafford.

When asked on BBC Radio 5 Live if Carrick will remain in charge of United for their next game, Robinson replied (via BBC Sport): “I can’t answer that honestly, I really don’t know because of how the club is. I think there’s so many different options.

“The club could decide to go in a different direction, and Michael Carrick, who would blame him if he turned around and went in a different direction?

“To give you my opinion, I don’t think he will be, but for whichever reason, I don’t know.

“But then, from Manchester United’s perspective, who do you get? What do you want?

“Because Unai Emery’s not coming, and who wants to be in control of this football club? No one would touch them at the moment, and the way the club is and the structure of it.”

In a post-match interview, Carrick was asked if him applauding the Old Trafford fans after the game was his ‘farewell’. However, he claimed that was not the case.

“It wasn’t a farewell from me,” he said. “I’m mixed emotions, I’m feeling it for my players, they’re going through a tough spell.

“Some of it we can help, some of it the situation unravels and the boys are feeling it at the moment. Mixed emotions for the supporters to respond in that way.

‘No hiding’ from ‘tough situation’ – Michael Carrick

“To have that connection with the supporters it’s mixed emotions, it’ll take a bit of time to digest but I certainly appreciate their support. The situation is where we are and we haven’t had results or performances that have been good enough.

“It’s a tough situation, there’s no hiding from it. What it looks like and what’s next I really don’t know.

“I will always do my best for the football club and I won’t change that now. I love what I do and I feel the responsibility – we’ll have to wait and see.”

Howe has been tipped to request four January signings if he takes charge of United.

Neville has named it ‘Groundhog Day’ for United, while Jamie Carragher has demanded that Carrick is fired.