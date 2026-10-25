Eddie Howe tipped to demand four Man Utd signings worth over £165m

Eddie Howe could transform Manchester United with four January deals worth over £165million combined, a report has suggested.

Fabian Hurzeler emerged as the top managerial pick for Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox amid growing pressure on Michael Carrick to improve the side’s fortunes. Hurzeler has deeply impressed Wilcox with the great job he has done at Brighton, but the German has rejected United’s initial approach as he wants to stay with the Seagulls, forcing Wilcox to reconsider his options.

According to The Guardian, former Newcastle boss Howe has subsequently emerged as Wilcox’s No 1 choice.

Both The Guardian and talkSPORT have reported that INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to listen to Wilcox over United director of football Christopher Vivell.

The latter wants to appoint Julian Nagelsmann if Carrick gets sacked, yet Ratcliffe’s stance means Howe is the current favourite.

Antonio Conte and Unai Emery are both on United’s shortlist, too.

Sportbible call Howe the ‘frontrunner’ to replace Carrick and outline the changes he could make to United’s squad, with four January signings potentially on the cards.

As Howe liked to play a ‘tactically disciplined, high-pressing and structured 4-3-3 system’ at Newcastle, Sportbible suggest he could demand INEOS bring in a centre-back, left-back, left winger and striker in the winter window.

Howe would likely identify long-term United target Jarrad Branthwaite as an ‘ideal replacement’ for Lisandro Martinez, who is poised to leave Old Trafford next summer after publicly criticising Wilcox.

As Branthwaite is a ‘quality ball-playing defender’, he would fit Howe’s requirement of having centre-backs who are ‘comfortable in possession’.

However, United would have to pay around £80m to finally land Branthwaite from Everton, having had a £50m bid for him rejected in July 2024.

Next up on Howe’s wish list could be a hard-working left-back who is solid defensively but also thrives in attack.

United missed out on dream target Lewis Hall over the summer, and the Englishman subsequently penned a new deal at Newcastle.

Howe would probably love to reunite with Hall if he took charge at Old Trafford, but Bournemouth star Adrien Truffert would be a more likely solution.

Bournemouth have given Truffert a £60m price tag amid interest from United and Liverpool.

Eddie Howe would want a new winger, striker at Man Utd – report

The report adds that a ‘lightning-quick’ left winger similar to Anthony Gordon ‘would also be on Howe’s agenda’ if he were to join United.

There is no mention of specific targets, though United were linked with a new Sporting CP winger earlier this week.

Then there is the centre-forward position, which needs strengthening after United failed to sell Joshua Zirkzee and sign a replacement during the summer.

Howe would likely want a ‘physically imposing’ striker who is also ‘excellent at pressing and linking play’, with Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta on his radar.

United have held interest in Mateta for over a year, as he is an experienced striker who could help Benjamin Sesko out.

Mateta’s contract with Palace expires in June, so United could sign him for a reasonable price of £25m in January.

Meanwhile, Alan Shearer has discussed Howe potentially becoming United’s new head coach.