Everton open talks for sensational Marcus Rashford deal as Man Utd find replacement

Everton are trying to strike an agreement for Marcus Rashford before the January transfer window, while Manchester United are targeting a Sporting CP left winger who could replace him, according to two separate reports.

Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona, where he registered 14 goals and 15 assists in 49 games to help the club win the Spanish Super Cup and their second successive LaLiga title. The winger thought he had done enough for Barca to activate their €30million (£26m) option to buy over the summer.

However, Barca tried to re-sign Rashford on a second loan deal, something Man Utd were never going to agree to.

Instead, Barca decided to revamp their winger options with the captures of Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi.

That forced United to reintegrate Rashford back into their first-team squad. The England international started well after returning to Old Trafford, though he has yet to register a goal contribution and is currently recovering from a hip problem.

United are open to selling Rashford as he is on a huge £325,000 a week, and Everton could offer them a solution in January.

Football Transfers report that Everton have opened talks with United as they attempt to tee up a January deal for Rashford.

Everton are ‘exploring’ whether it would be possible to complete a statement transfer for Rashford to add firepower to their attack.

But it is unclear at this stage whether the Toffees want to engineer a permanent deal or a loan deal.

In the summer, the 28-year-old refused to consider a move to another Premier League club, prioritising Barca over all other options, though he may have to change his stance now that the Blaugrana have captured Gordon.

The report adds that Rashford’s time on United’s books is ‘expected’ to end in 2027. His contract expires in June 2028, which means selling next year would give United a chance to bring in substantial transfer funds.

On Friday, CaughtOffside claimed that United have identified Sporting star Flavio Goncalves as a new transfer target.

Rashford out, Goncalves in at Man Utd?

He is a 19-year-old left winger who has managed three goals and one assist in seven Primeira Liga matches this term since coming into Sporting’s first team.

United and Chelsea are expressing ‘growing interest’ in Goncalves and could ‘test the waters’ with January bids worth €45-50m (£38-42m).

Goncalves’ current contract includes a €60m (£50m) release clause, and Sporting want to increase it to €100m (£84m).

The report claims United and Chelsea scouts have been ‘wowed’ by Goncalves as he boasts ‘explosive acceleration, one‑on‑one dribbling ability, agility in tight spaces, and direct goal contribution’.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe has been tipped to demand four signings if he replaces Michael Carrick as United boss.