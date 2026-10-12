Diego Simeone reveals what he REALLY thinks of Man Utd before Atletico Madrid clash

Diego Simeone offered his assessment of what his Atletico Madrid side are up against when facing Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

There are very few constants or guarantees in modern football, though Diego Simeone being the manager of Atletico Madrid is amongst them.

The legendary Argentine has been pulling the strings at Atleti since 2011, and over that span, he’s guided his side to two LaLiga titles, a Copa del Rey, two Europa Leagues, and two Champions League finals.

The scale of those achievements must never be overlooked given Simeone is up against Real Madrid and Barcelona every year, and for much of his reign, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi while in their primes.

The 56-year-old manager will lead the charge when Man Utd rock up in Madrid, though in truth, the two sides on show are entering the contest in wildly contrasting form.

Atletico Madrid have won four on the spin in LaLiga – including defeating Real Madrid – by an aggregate scoreline of 11-2.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have won just one from six Premier League games this season, and haven’t kept a clean sheet against English opponents thus far.

Diego Simeone wary of Man Utd’s speed in final third

Nevertheless, Simeone spoke highly of Man Utd during a press conference on Monday, and warned his players to be wary of Man Utd’s pressing and speed in the final third.

“We face an opponent that applies intense pressure in your half, closing you down quickly, and has players with speed,” Simeone said (as cited by ESPN).

“Despite their recent results, including a lot of draws, they are still creating the kind of danger that they did last year. They’re a strong team.”

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Among the defenders Man Utd will aim to give a torrid time to is David Hancko.

The 28-year-old Slovakian is expected to start at centre-back, and he too suggested Atleti must not get caught up in United’s poor form, which let’s not forget, has come in the most difficult league in world football.

“Last year in the Premier League, which is the best league in the world, they had a great season,” said Hancko.

“There are plenty of positives, even if they haven’t started well. They have great players and are undoubtedly a giant. We’ll have to play at 100 percent to win.”