Fulham reach decision on £50m-plus Josh King sale amid growing Man Utd interest

Fulham have made clear they have no intention of parting company with Josh King during the January transfer window, as sources close to the club acknowledge the scale of interest surrounding the 19-year-old midfielder, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Club officials are fully aware that King is attracting serious attention from a number of elite clubs both in the Premier League and across Europe, with Manchester United particularly keen.

However, with the England Under-21 international under contract until the summer of 2029, Fulham remain determined to keep one of their brightest academy graduates at Craven Cottage for the remainder of the campaign.

The stance is understandable given King’s importance to the side.

He was excellent last season and has emerged as a rare positive in a difficult start to this season, contributing goals and energetic performances as Fulham have struggled to pick up results for under-fire head coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

That said, sources have stressed that the club’s position could become increasingly difficult to maintain if results do not improve.

Currently sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table without a league victory, Fulham face a critical period in the weeks ahead.

Should they remain locked in a relegation battle by the time the January window opens, resisting approaches for key players, especially from the likes of Man Utd, will prove far more challenging.

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Insiders have indicated that King is not the only member of the squad generating significant interest.

A host of players at Craven Cottage are understood to be on the radar of rival clubs, and any prolonged period near the foot of the table would intensify pressure on the board to consider sales.

While Fulham are expected to demand a substantial fee — in excess of £50 million — for any departure of King, sources suggest that the combination of financial realities and the player’s long-term ambitions could become harder to ignore if the team’s league position does not improve markedly before the New Year.

For now, the club’s priority remains stabilising results and protecting their most valuable assets.

Whether that holds through the winter months may depend on how quickly Fulham can climb the table and ease concerns around a potential relegation fight.